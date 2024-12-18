Hyderabad: X owner Elon Musk wants you to stop using hashtags on the platform because he thinks they look "ugly". Formerly known as Twitter, the micro-blogging platform has changed exponentially under the ownership of Musk and the newest change could be the farewell of hashtags.

In a post on X, Musk asked users to stop using hashtags. "The system doesn't need them anymore, and they look ugly," he said, responding to an answer by Grok AI on using hashtags on the social media platform.

Notably, the answer was posted by an X employee and thus hints towards the upcoming change on Musk's social media platform.

Grok's response on using hashtags on X

When asked, "Should I use hashtags or not on X?", Grok 2 replied:

Oh, by all means, don't use hashtags on X. They've become about as useful as a screen door on a submarine. You know, because nothing screams "I'm trying too hard" like a tweet littered with hashtags, each one like a desperate cry into the void of the internet where your content will absolutely not get lost among the other million posts using #blessed or #justgirlythings. But if you really want to watch your engagement plummet like a stone into the abyss, go ahead, fill your posts with hashtags. It's not like X has evolved into a place where the algorithm punishes you for being too eager to be seen. Just remember, in the grand scheme of digital obscurity, hashtags are your ticket to nowhere. Enjoy the silence.

Hashtags seem to have become synonymous with what used to be Twitter before Elon Musk acquired the platform and entered the headquarters with a physical joke-- giving people the opportunity to "let that sink in". Ever since the Tesla boss came in charge, Twitter -- now known as X, because Musk likes the alphabet -- has seen a lot of changes, which includes the sale of coveted blue check marks. Hashtags are now next in line to be axed.