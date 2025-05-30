Elon Musk Announces Mission Mars 2026: Optimus Robot May Be SpaceX's First Martian Explorer

Hyderabad: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he plans to send an uncrewed Starship spacecraft to Mars by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The announcement was made by the billionaire at the company's Starbase launch site in Texas and posted as a live stream on X (formerly Twitter).

The fresh timeline has been announced after the failure of the ninth test flight of the Starship, conducted on May 27, 2025. During the test, Starship made historic progress in booster reuse, but ultimately ended in failure after losing contact mid-mission due to technical issues. Musk, after the ninth failed attempt on Tuesday, posted an X that the failed launch produced a lot of data to review, and the next spacecrafts will be launched faster.

Before this attempt, two test flights, which were launched in January and March, failed more strikingly, with the spacecraft being blown into pieces on ascent moments after liftoff, raining debris over parts of the Caribbean.

Mars Mission 2026: A 50-50 chance

Elon Musk says that his company has a 50-50 chance of meeting the deadline of launching the next Starship spacecraft to Mars by the end of 2026. If the spacecraft is not ready by then, the Los Angeles-based rocket company will have to wait until 2028 to wait for the next planetary alignment window when the distance between Mars and Earth is its shortest.

The "Mars transfer window" occurs approximately every 26 months due to the orbital mechanics of the two planets. The next favourable transfer window after 2025 would be around late 2026 or early 2027. During this time, the trip between the two planets would take around seven to nine months by spacecraft.

Musk plans to land Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot, to simulate a human space crew on the red planet. If the mission gets successful, human landings could be conducted in 2029 or, more likely, in 2031, as per the Mars transfer windows.

During the announcement, Musk stated that revenue from Starlink internet is helping fund humanity's journey to Mars. He expressed gratitude to Starlink customers, saying, "I'd just like to thank everyone out there who has bought Starlink because you're helping pay for humans to get to Mars."

Musk’s vision extends far beyond a single mission as he envisions launching 1,000 to 2,000 ships per transfer window to deliver the 1 million tons of cargo needed to make a self-sustaining human settlement on Mars.