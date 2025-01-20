Edits: Instagram Parent Unveils New Video Editing App For Video Creators, Will Compete With CapCut

Hyderabad: Instagram parent Meta has announced a standalone video editing app, called Edits. The new application will offer "a full suite of creative tools" to take on apps like CapCut by TikTok parent ByteDace.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the new application via a post on Threads. "Today we’re announcing a new app called 'Edits', for those of you who are passionate about making videos on your phone," he said.

"Edits is more than a video editing app, it’s a full suite of creative tools," he further said, adding the application will feature a dedicated tab for inspiration, another to keep track of any early ideas users might have, and all the editing tools one would expect in such an application.

Mosseri said that Edits will have a much higher quality camera, highlighting that the video he posted on Threads has been recorded using the same. The new video editing application will also have the ability to share drafts with friends and other creators, he explained.

Additionally, if users decide to share their videos on Instagram, Edits will let them access "powerful insights" on how those videos perform.

Mosseri confirmed that Edits is available to preorder for iOS via the Apple App Store. It will be made available for Android soon.

Notably, the application will not be available to download till next month. Instagram first wants to test Edits with a "handful of video creators" to improve the app experience based on their feedback.

According to the official listing of the application, it supports up to 2K resolution at 60 fps in both HDR and SDR formats. Saved projects will be available on a single page and users will be able to export videos edited on the app without a watermark. This means users will be able to use the application to edit videos for platforms other than Instagram as well.

In a related development, Adam Mosseri just recently announced the expansion of video duration on Instagram Reels from 90 seconds to three minutes. Notably, YouTube Shorts also allows users to post three-minute videos, whereas TikTok lets its users upload 60-minute videos.