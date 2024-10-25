ECI Launches Upgraded Suvidha 2.0 Mobile App For Streamlined Campaign Permissions

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday launched the upgraded Suvidha 2.0 mobile app, enabling campaign-related permissions for candidates and parties. The app enables users with mobile access to apply for permissions, track status and download approvals.

According to an official statement, candidates and parties can now apply for campaign-related permissions also in the new and upgraded Suvidha 2.0 mobile application for greater convenience. Earlier, candidates and parties could only track the status and download approvals on the mobile app and applications for seeking permission could only be done through offline mode or a web-based portal.

The latest upgrade makes the SUVIDHA app, a one-stop solution for seeking, tracking and downloading all campaign-related permissions as well as ECI updates like Press Notes and the latest instructions/orders at the tip of their fingers. The platform which works on the First in First Out principle ensures transparent permissions, thereby removing any discretion.

At the launch of the new app, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the Commission constantly endeavours to leverage technology to provide a level playing field for candidates and parties in an election and the launch of Suvidha 2.0 is yet another step towards technologically empowered elections, as candidates who are always on the move during elections can now easily apply and track permissions from their mobile phones.

The Suvidha 2.0 Mobile app allows users to download the necessary application forms, declarations and other documents to apply for any campaign-related permission. A reference ID will be generated that will help users to track the status of their requests. After a decision has been made on the permission request, the order copy on the request can also be downloaded from the app.

The user will be facilitated by many other features such as tracking the status of the nomination, election schedules and regular updates which were earlier only available on the ECI website. Suvidha 2.0 mobile application is more user-friendly and has enhanced security features.