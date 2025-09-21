ETV Bharat / technology

East Tech 2025 Ends In Ranchi, Indigenous Drone Used In Operation Sindoor Steals The Show

The conclave is being organised with the aim of strengthening the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Raksha Atmanirbharta, promoting the country's indigenous defence capabilities and participation of local industries. The event was first started in Guwahati in 2022, then in Shillong in 2023 and Kolkata in 2024. The fourth edition, held in Ranchi, saw an active participation from a large number of youths, start-ups and local industries.

Ranchi: The concluding day of the East Tech 2025 held by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) at Khelgaon in Ranchi was entirely dedicated to defence technology, highlighting indigenous drones, whose capability and innovation impressed everyone, from youths to experts.

Drones and related technologies were the biggest attractions at the conclave. A variety of indigenous drone models were showcased, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with surveillance and combat capabilities. These drones have been used by the Indian Army during various operations. Officials present at the event stated that these technologies, developed with limited resources and locally, have taken a major leap towards self-reliance.

Among all, the indigenous drone used during Operation Sindoor was a major attraction. Officials shared its technical features and operational details. This demonstration was a testament to the Indian Army's prioritisation of innovation and self-reliance rather than relying on imported technology.

Indigenous drones lined up for display (ETV Bharat)

Large Participation of Youth and Start-ups

The participation of youths and start-ups at the conclave was encouraging. Engineers and technical institutions showcased low-cost solutions and hardware, including models developed with extremely limited resources but considered crucial for defence operations. Organisers said efforts demonstrate that major changes are possible in the defence sector, even at the local level.

Emphasis on Industrial Collaboration

Drone used during Operation Sindoor attracted huge crowd (ETV Bharat)

During the event, dialogues and networking sessions were also held between representatives of the defence industry and the military. With an aim to promote partnerships and innovation in defence sector, Eastern Command officials said such events not only strengthen the resolve for a self-reliant India but also provide opportunities for local industries and youth.

A Glimpse of a Self-Reliant India

Low-cost solutions showcased (ETV Bharat)

The equipment and technologies showcased at the conclave conveyed that India is rapidly moving towards self-reliance in the defence sector and that youths and local industries are playing a key role. Whether it is drone technology or other military equipment, the Indian Army and industry are striving to develop as many indigenous solutions as possible.