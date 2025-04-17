ETV Bharat / technology

Earth's Oceans Were Once Green In Colour And Could Turn Green Again: Study

A team of scientists conducted a study revealing the colour of Earth’s ocean to be green in colour.

The photo was taken by the research team on Iwo Island in the Satsunan Archipelago, Kyushu, in 2023. They measured the underwater transmission spectrum, iron oxide concentration, and the cyanobacterial species present. (Image Credit: Taro Matsuo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST

Hyderabad: A recent study conducted by Japanese scientists indicates that the evolution of photosynthesis caused Earth’s oceans to be formerly green. The report indicates that the oceans supported only single-celled organisms and featured environments with barren landscapes of grey, brown, and black-coloured rocks. Over 1.5 billion years, the ocean chemistry has slowly changed, which helps to explain why blue-green algae have developed both types of photosynthetic pigments. Interestingly, the colour of the ocean is connected to water chemistry and life influence.

Green Coloured Ocean

The study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution mentioned that the Earth’s oceans were once green in colour. With time, the chemistry and evolution of photosynthesis caused the ocean to be coloured blue. The green colour was present during the Archean and Paleoproterozoic ages, which were laid between 3.8 and 1.8 billion years ago, a time when Earth’s atmosphere lacked oxygen and the oceans were rich in iron. At this time, the oceans contained single-celled organisms which used a primitive form of photosynthesis involving the intake of iron to release energy. Notably, the continents were desolate, covered with grey, brown, and black rocks and slit terrain.

Green Seas Sparked Life

The single-celled organisms were the first life forms to be formed using sunlight during the Archean era. During this time, Earth’s atmosphere and seas lacked oxygen in the gaseous form. So these organisms started creating the “Great Oxidation Event”. This event led to the release of oxygen in the gaseous form and became a significant ecological turning point, allowing advanced life to be formed on Earth, using anaerobic photosynthesis.

The single-celled organisms used iron and carbon dioxide in the primitive form of photosynthesis to produce energy. (Image Credit: Nagoya University)

Matsuo and his team examined Iwo Jima– a volcanic island in Japan– where old rock formations called ‘banded iron formations’ featured a greenish colour hue, which is linked with the oxidation of these iron deposits.

As per the report, blue-green algae, which thrived in the green waters surrounding the island, and their ancestors, which have evolved alongside other bacteria, used the banded iron formations instead of water as a source of electrons for photosynthesis. These photosynthetic organisms used pigments (mostly chlorophyll) in their cells to convert carbon dioxide into sugars using sunlight.

The colour of the ocean is linked to the water chemistry and the life forms surrounding it. It could have been possible that oceans could be coloured purple if the levels of sulfur were high, or be red if there had been intense tropical climates, the report mentioned. As the Earth and the Sun are constantly changing, the colour of the oceans will also change inevitably.

