EA Announces Star Wars Zero Company, A Single-Player Turn-Based Game Set For 2026 Release: Watch Trailer

Hyderabad: Electronic Arts (EA) has announced Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game, set to launch in 2026. Developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, the upcoming Star Wars title will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
The game was announced at the Star Wars Celebration Japan with an official trailer. The 139-second clip gives a sneak peak into the storyline, reveals a bunch of characters, and showcases the world brimming with spaceships, guns, and a lightsaber. The announcement trailer also reveals the gameplay.
Star Wars Zero Company storyline
Players in Star Wars Zero Company will step into the shoes of a former Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company, an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire. Players must command this squad of operatives hailing from across the galaxy through "a gritty and authentic story set in the twilight of the Clone Wars".
Hawks and Zero Company are recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked.
Star Wars Zero Company features
Squad Customisation:
- Players can create and customise their own squad of recruited operators.
- Newly authored Star Wars characters will be part of the experience.
Character Personalisation:
- Hawks’ appearance and combat class are fully customizable.
- Recruited operatives can be tailored using various Star Wars character classes and species.
- Options include Clone Troopers, astromechs, and even a Jedi.
Gameplay Dynamics:
- Squadmates’ appearances, load-outs, and abilities can be tailored to suit player preferences.
- Members of Zero Company can build bonds to unlock combat synergies that could influence the outcome of battles.
Challenges and Strategy:
- High-stakes encounters demand intense preparation and adept strategic planning.
- Players need to assemble the right squad to succeed and influence the galaxy’s fate.
Executives hail the turn-based gameplay
The upcoming Star Wars game will allow players to engage in tactical operations and investigations across the galaxy. Missions will involve developing a base of operations and gathering intelligence via a network of informants to stay ahead of Zero Company’s adversaries.
Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor, shared that the vision for Star Wars Zero Company is rooted in gameplay design pillars that incorporate the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay. “It's our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Warsstory from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation," Foertsch said.
Douglas Reilly, GM and VP of Lucasfilm Games, expressed that they have been passionate about tactics games and have aspired to create one for a long time. “The best tactics games are all about meaningful choices, and we’re confident we have chosen the right squad in Bit Reactor to deliver a compelling and innovative title that is authentic to Star Wars," Reilly said.