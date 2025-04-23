ETV Bharat / technology

EA Announces Star Wars Zero Company, A Single-Player Turn-Based Game Set For 2026 Release: Watch Trailer

Hyderabad: Electronic Arts (EA) has announced Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics game, set to launch in 2026. Developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, the upcoming Star Wars title will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game was announced at the Star Wars Celebration Japan with an official trailer. The 139-second clip gives a sneak peak into the storyline, reveals a bunch of characters, and showcases the world brimming with spaceships, guns, and a lightsaber. The announcement trailer also reveals the gameplay.

Star Wars Zero Company storyline

Players in Star Wars Zero Company will step into the shoes of a former Hawks, a former Republic officer who leads Zero Company, an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire. Players must command this squad of operatives hailing from across the galaxy through "a gritty and authentic story set in the twilight of the Clone Wars".

Hawks and Zero Company are recruited for an operation that pits them against an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked.

Star Wars Zero Company features