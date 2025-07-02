Dynamic Pricing, Bike Taxi Reform: How India's New Aggregator Guidelines Reshape Ride-Hailing Industry

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a sweeping policy shift set to impact millions of riders and drivers, as well as ride-hailing companies, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has introduced the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025. Awaiting acceptance by state governments in the next three months, these guidelines mark a significant paradigm shift for app-based ride-hailing services, such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido.

Designed to establish clear regulatory benchmarks, these guidelines aim to balance affordability, driver welfare, transparency, and passenger safety—paving the way for the next era of shared mobility in India. They also tackle controversial aspects of the service, which include dynamic pricing, use of private motorcycles as bike taxis, driver insurance requirements, and more.

Surge Pricing Legalised: Dynamic, Not Arbitrary

Dynamic pricing is a key economic feature of the guidelines, with the Centre formally approving regulated fare variations. Specifically, platforms may charge no more than 50 per cent of the base fare during off-peak hours. However, during peak demand, fares for passengers could reach up to 200 per cent of the base fare—effectively twice the standard rate.

While this legitimises what was already a de facto reality on many platforms, the codification sets a legal threshold for price ceilings and floors, preventing predatory or exploitative fares. No additional charges may be levied unless the trip is under 3 km, MoRTH clarified.

The base fare, as defined, shall apply for a minimum of three kilometres, compensating for “dead mileage”—the distance travelled by a driver to reach a pickup point. Beyond that, fare calculation must strictly follow the origin-to-destination distance.

Anil Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department, said, "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued fresh guidelines under the aggregator scheme to address long-standing issues such as fare disputes, overcharging, and service transparency across India."

"Under these guidelines, for short or lean-hour trips, aggregators can offer up to 50 per cent discount. However, in cases of overcharging, the fare cannot exceed more than 200 per cent of the base fare. This cap is designed to protect passengers, and any violations will be judged by the State Transport Department (STD). Detailed fare structures and ride-related information will also be available on aggregator apps, promoting transparency between customers and service providers," he explained.

Bike Taxis Legalised: Private Vehicles Get Commercial Leeway

One of the most transformative changes is the legalisation of private motorcycles for commercial use. Subject to state approval, non-transport (private) bikes can now be offered as passenger rides or for hyperlocal delivery services via aggregator platforms.

This brings long-awaited clarity to bike taxi operators like Rapido, who have faced regulatory hurdles, including temporary bans in Karnataka. The Centre’s move could democratise gig work further, letting individual bike owners earn a supplementary income by registering their vehicles on aggregator apps.

MoRTH noted that the goal is to provide "affordable mobility, reduce traffic congestion, cut vehicular pollution, and open new livelihood opportunities."

Anil Chhikara praised this move, calling it essential for enhancing affordability and accessibility in transportation, particularly for last-mile connectivity.

"This move opens up massive opportunities in the urban mobility sector. It addresses the challenges of traffic congestion and limited parking by utilising idle private vehicles for commercial purposes. It also creates income-generating opportunities for individuals while reducing pollution," he said. "I was part of the committee that originally proposed including private vehicles under the aggregator scheme. While it wasn’t accepted at that time, I welcome the ministry's decision now. This bold move will ease urban commuting challenges and generate employment on a large scale."

Driver and Passenger Protection Measures Strengthened

In a landmark decision for gig worker welfare, the new guidelines mandate insurance coverage—Rs 5 lakh health insurance and Rs 10 lakh term insurance. These covers must be provided by the aggregator to every driver on their platform.

For passengers, MoRTH has stipulated a minimum insurance of Rs 5 lakh per ride. Additionally, all vehicles operating under aggregator apps must now install Vehicle Location and Tracking Devices (VLTDs). The data must be accessible in real-time to both the platform and the respective state’s Integrated Command and Control Centres, enabling quick response during emergencies.

Penalties for Cancellations by Both Drivers and Riders

To curb arbitrary cancellations, the Centre has imposed symmetrical penalties for drivers and riders:

When a driver cancels a ride without a valid reason: 10% of the fare, capped at Rs 100

When a passenger cancels a ride without a valid reason: the same penalty structure

In the second instance, the cancellation fee will be split between the driver and the aggregator. 80 per cent of the amount will go to drivers who use their own vehicles, and 60 per cent to drivers operating aggregator-owned vehicles.

Transparency and Accountability Measures

Every aggregator must now maintain a publicly accessible website listing ownership details, registered address, customer service contact, fare structure, and services offered. This is a direct response to consumer concerns over hidden charges and a lack of accountability. Additionally, passengers are now shielded from unfair pricing practices like charges for "dead mileage," unless the pickup point is less than 3 km away.

Dynamic Pricing vs Exploitative Algorithms: The Uber Controversy

While the guidelines attempt to institutionalise fare transparency, recent revelations about Uber’s global pricing practices have cast a long shadow. A comprehensive study by Columbia Business School (2025) analysed 31,000 Uber trips and exposed how the company allegedly manipulated its upfront pricing model to maximise profit while suppressing driver earnings. According to the research:

Uber's take rate rose from 32% (2022) to 42% (2024)

Driver pay dropped for 28% of analysed trips in 2024

On 34% of trips, Uber kept over 50% of gross profits

The company also applied algorithmic pricing tactics to exploit real-time data, charging each customer the maximum they were willing to pay. This opaque algorithmic model, critics argue, creates a "black box" economy where passengers and drivers are at the mercy of code, not fairness.

The Columbia study highlights opaque practices like:

Forward dispatching: Riders pay 6–11% more when drivers are assigned new trips before ending a current one.

Reduced surge bonuses: Surge pricing now lacks transparency.

Bait-and-switch discounts: Riders are lured with discounts but pay higher base fares.

Worryingly, Uber has resisted attempts to legislate transparency. In 2025, it filed an injunction against Colorado's transparency law, stopped disclosing take rates, and blocked driver access to trip data and third-party pricing tools.

India is not far behind in scrutiny. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Uber over differential pricing and unethical features like Advance Tip. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called such practices "unfair trade" and demanded corrective measures.

Rapido Bike Taxi launch in Kolkata (File Photo: IANS)

According to trendwatcher and author Adjiedj Bakas, the future of platforms like Uber isn’t just about cutting-edge technology; it’s about rebuilding trust. As algorithm-driven pricing models quietly shift profits away from both users and drivers, he says we are reaching a global turning point where efficiency is starting to clash with fairness.

Bakas observed that emerging markets like India are increasingly becoming testbeds for innovative and inclusive mobility models, such as driver-first subscription systems, cooperative ownership platforms, and government-supported services. He noted that these experiments had the potential to influence global transportation frameworks.

He also points to the growing integration of autonomous vehicles and AI, like Uber’s ongoing collaboration with Waymo, as signals of a future with ultra-low operational costs and dramatically increased ride volumes. But Bakas warns that unless these advancements are paired with transparency and inclusivity, today’s giants could be tomorrow’s cautionary tales.

"Platforms must choose, either evolve towards fairness and sustainability or risk being disrupted by those who do," he said.

Public Reactions to the Government's Move

"It’s a good move if people are allowed to put their personal vehicles to use. It will increase their income, and people will naturally take an interest in it. Overall, it’s a very positive step," said Vinod Kumar.

Ram Kumar added, “Thanks to companies like Ola, they are giving people a sense of ownership. Those who attach their cars are treated as direct owners. That’s commendable. Congratulations to them, this is a great initiative.”

Garima from Delhi shared, “Yes, it’s a good idea. Vehicles that usually just sit idle at home can now be used to earn money. So, in that sense, this is a great step by the government.”

Sanjeev Taneja from Gurgaon said, “This is excellent. It will generate income for many, especially those who can’t afford to buy new vehicles. It’s a facility for them. More customers will be served, and existing vehicles will generate more earnings.”

Shivraj Nirmal from Maharashtra noted, “The recent initiative by the Ministry, especially in the context of Ola and Uber, is commendable. It’s a very good move. I hope the central government continues taking such steps that help move the country forward.”

Siddhant from Jammu and Kashmir offered a more critical view, “This may not be fair to those bike drivers who’ve already paid the commercial vehicle fees. They’ve already invested extra money, and personal vehicles allowance bypasses that. Also, with personal vehicles, there's no guarantee of their condition, whether the engine is fine, whether the vehicle is stolen, or even if it’s borrowed. Certified taxis go through regular checks. Companies should only allow those vehicles after thorough verification."

"Secondly, fare transparency is a concern. Fare adjustments shouldn’t just apply for three kilometres after a ride ends; the entire ride fare should be transparent. From a consumer’s perspective, the fare shown is based on technical algorithms. Is the fare really calculated as per that software? If so, it should be made fully transparent across the entire ride," he added.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

The Indian government's move to legally bind pricing rules, enforce insurance and VLTD norms, and penalise unjust ride cancellations reflects an attempt to rein in an increasingly unregulated app-based mobility space.

Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, said the new rules are a step forward. "Algorithmic transparency is not just about fairness. It’s about dignity for gig workers and protection for consumers. These guidelines push us in that direction," he added.

The success of the guidelines will depend on their adoption and enforcement by individual state governments. In the past, several states have delayed or not implemented policy changes related to app-based transport. For example, Karnataka banned bike taxis, citing regulatory uncertainties.

Moreover, the guidelines do not directly address platform accountability in price setting, nor do they compel companies to disclose pricing logic to users. This leaves a significant gap that could be exploited.

Experts say India must go further and mandate disclosure of real-time take rates, enforce driver pay floors during off-peak hours, and create independent algorithm audit mechanisms.