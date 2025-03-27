ETV Bharat / technology

Dx-EDGE: AI & Blockchain to Create Jobs, Drive MSME Growth, Transform Industries: AICTE Chairman

New Delhi: NITI Frontier Tech, in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), launched Dx-EDGE, a national initiative to embrace digital transformation across Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India. Dx-EDGE is a significant move towards the digital enablement of MSMEs, which serves to stimulate innovation, improvement in productivity, and competitiveness overall.

Empowering MSMEs by Digital Transformation

AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam emphasised the role digital skills and AI can play in transforming the MSME sector. He told ETV Bharat, "This initiative aims to not only connect all our MSMEs but also leverage artificial intelligence to achieve digital upscaling. Today, we have a very large group of students graduating with a digital scope for their particular discipline. Manpower with digital skills is critical, so I really believe that upscaling a transformed sector is a good initiative."

"Engineers are everywhere, in every company, and there are also quite a few global capability centres established in India. This is an excellent opportunity for both students and industries. If played well, it will have a phenomenal impact," he added.

Emphasising the importance of emerging technologies, Sitharam mentioned that AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data science are all included in India's education system. "We have implemented courses on digital public infrastructure, space technology, defence technology, and atomic technology and allowed graduate students to specialise in them," he said.

He continued on the importance of skilling, reskilling, and upskilling and added, "We are contacting students throughout the country using self-learning, peer learning, collaborative learning, and interdisciplinary approaches. These technologies are the future, and AI is like super intelligence for enterprises to grow while reducing costs."

Dealing with MSME Issues: NITI Aayog's CEO

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog summarised the issues facing MSMEs and emphasised their importance to India's economic growth. He said these comments at the launch event in New Delhi on March 26, 2025. "MSMEs don't exist in isolation. Their issues must be dealt with decisively as clusters, groups, and clusters, businesses in collaboration. Medium enterprises today will be large enterprises tomorrow, and the Government of India must support them to ensure this transition."

Subrahmanyam identified three distinct issues faced by MSMEs: improvement of technology, development of a skilled workforce, and compliance with a set of quality certification standards.