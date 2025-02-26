A Bike Worth Rs 21.78 Lakh! Ducati Launches DesertX Discovery Motorcycle In India

Hyderabad: Ducati has launched the Ducati DesertX Discovery in India. The adventure tourer sits between the standard and Rally DesertX lineup. Moreover, the DesertX Discovery features additional accessories and a new paint scheme over the standard variant, making it more touring- and off-roading-friendly for a premium cost. The motorcycle is now available at all Ducati dealerships across India.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: Price and Rivals

The Ducati DesertX Discovery is priced at Rs 21,78,200 (ex-showroom) which is Rs 3.45 lakh more than the standard Ducati DesertX variant. The DesertX Discovery will compete against other adventure tourer motorcycles, such as the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro and BMW F 900 GS in India.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: What's New?

The Ducati DesertX Discovery comes with a new colourway-- Thrilling Black/Ducati Red. This iconic Ducati Red is painted on the body panels of the motorcycle. Meanwhile, the Thrilling Black variant, accented with white highlights, accentuates the body lines of the adventure tourer. Moreover, the DesertX Discovery comes with protective accessories, such as a stronger hand guard, heated grips, a bull bar around the fuel tank, an engine guard with coolant pump protection, a stronger sump guard, and a radiator grille. The two-wheeler also features a taller windscreen for more comfortable touring and a centre stand that enables parking the bike on uneven surfaces.

The digital instrument cluster supports turn-by-turn navigation based on a subscription. Notably, the feature comes free for the first five years as it is included in the ex-showroom price.

Ducati DesertX Discovery: Features

The motorcycle includes the same features found on the standard variant. It sports a 5-inch TFT display that supports smartphone connectivity, such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and music control via the Ducati Link app.

The DesertX Discovery includes six riding modes-- Touring, Sport, Wet, Urban, Enduro, and Rally. Notably, each mode can be customised for engine maps, throttle response, and ABS and traction control intervention levels. Moreover, the adventure tourer comes with three levels of cornering ABS, wheelie control, engine braking control, cruise control, self-cancelling indicators, a steering damper, a USB charging port, and more.

Feature Details Display 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity Connectivity Turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, music control via Ducati Link app Riding Modes Six modes: Touring, Sport, Wet, Urban, Enduro, Rally Customization Customizable engine maps, throttle response, ABS, and traction control intervention levels Safety Features Three levels of cornering ABS, wheelie control, engine braking control, cruise control Additional Features Self-canceling indicators, steering damper, USB charging port, heated grips, bull bar, center stand Protective Accessories Stronger hand guards, engine guard with coolant pump protection, stronger sump guard, radiator grille Windshield Taller windscreen for comfortable touring Navigation Subscription Turn-by-turn navigation free for the first five years

Ducati DesertX Discovery: Specifications

The Ducati DesertX Discovery remains mechanically the same. It comes equipped with a 937cc, liquid-cooled Testastretta engine paired with a six-speed gearbox with bi-directional quick shifters. The engine produces a power output of 108.4 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Moreover, the two-wheeler features a KYB upside-down telescopic fork and KYB mono shock, both fully adjustable. The braking duties are handled by twin 320mm discs at the front and a single 256mm disc at the rear, mounted on the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tubeless wheels. The bike has a fuel tank capacity of 21 litres and weighs 210 kg kerb.