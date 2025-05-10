DTU Researchers Build AI System To Detect Fake News, Deep Fakes, Hate Speech: Public App Coming Soon

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of technology, powering almost every aspect of life from healthcare to entertainment, education, security, research, and more. Now, the technology is finding its use case in curbing the menace of fake news, deep fakes, and hate speech. Professor Dinesh Kumar Vishwakarma, Head of the IT Department at Delhi Technological University (DTU), along with his team, is actively working on the development of such an AI model.

The professor highlighted the growing need for AI-based fact-checking in today's digital landscape. Traditional fact-checking methods rely on confirmation from reporters and experts, but their model claims to provide an automated solution. Users can simply enter the news content, and the AI assesses its authenticity.

Detecting fake news, hate speech, and deep fakes

Professor Vishwakarma explained that they are working on an AI model that can analyse online content and determine whether news content is fake or true. A student from their team has developed an AI-based algorithm that enables users to copy and paste content into the system, which then evaluates its authenticity by finding the source of information and cross-checking it on credible news publications.

Similarly, the model is designed to analyse speeches and classify statements that fall under the category of hate speech. By examining speech patterns, lip-syncing, and facial expressions in videos, the AI can detect instances of hate speech.

PhD researchers in the IT department at DTU are also working on detecting deep fakes. They have developed an AI-based model that analyses images and videos for signs of manipulation. Users can take a screenshot of a suspected deep fake image and put it into the AI system, which then analyses whether the picture has been digitally altered. Researchers explained that their system also works on video clips as it takes multiple stills from the clip to analyse them one by one.

Development of public application

Developed on Python, the AI-powered detection system for fake news, deep fakes, and hate speech is accessible only to DTU faculty and students. However, they plan to release it to the public following the development of a dedicated application or a web app. Professor Vishwakarma explained that they are currently working on such an app, after which it will be released for broader accessibility.

He emphasised the need for such technology, especially during elections, when misinformation and hate speech are widely circulated for political gain. Fake news often remains undetected until after elections, influencing public opinions and outcomes.

Additionally, he pointed out the rise of misleading YouTube content, where thumbnails often do not match the actual video content, leading viewers to feel deceived. The AI model aims to prevent such instances and ensure that people receive accurate information without being misled. Back in December 2024, YouTube took steps in this direction and announced corrective measures against videos that post clickbait thumbnails or titles in India.