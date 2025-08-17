After 'Failed' Artificial Rain Experiment, Drone Weather Flight Succeeds In Jaipur

Jaipur: Days after a cloud seeding experiment was cut short due to GPS, or Global Positioning System, disruption, scientists on Saturday successfully launched another drone over Ramgarh Dam here in Rajasthan to gather climate data and study weather patterns.
In a first-of-its-kind weather analysis, scientists have flown the special drone for 35 minutes and collected data across 25 kilometres for an in-depth study.
“Scientists flew the drone from the dam area and went up to the layers of the sky to investigate the weather trends,” said officials associated with the process. “Special sensors and instruments installed during the flight collected information about the condition of the atmosphere, humidity, wind speed, temperature and other climate indicators.”
Local MLA Mahendra Pal Meena was also present during the experiment. He termed it a proud moment for the entire region and appreciated the efforts by the scientists.
The project is being carried out by GenX AI, a technology company which operates from both India and the US, and the Rajasthan government.
Rakesh Agarwal, GenX AI founder, said that the latest experiment was “completely successful” as the drone met all the technical standards and flew to the prescribed height in the sky.
“The data obtained from this experiment will now be analysed in the lab so that conclusions related to weather and climate change can be drawn,” he said.
Disruption in the artificial rain experiment
The first cloud seeding project using drones and AI to generate artificial rain in India did not go as planned, following a critical GPS malfunction. This forced authorities to halt the experiment, which aimed at reviving the historic but dried-up Ramgarh Dam.
The test flights began at the dam area at around 2.20 pm on Tuesday, but the project faced setbacks as the GPS did not work as expected. Officials blamed “overloaded mobile networks” since a large number of villagers were present at the location to witness the event.
They claimed that due to the large crowd, the drone lost GPS signal, and it came into auto-landing mode. However, when the crowd had reduced, the drone was again launched, after which it reached a height of 400 feet in front of the Agriculture Minister, Dr Kirori Lal Meena, the official said.
Drone-based cloud seeding
The minister stated that the primary objective of this cloud seeding initiative is to revive Ramgarh Lake, alleviate the water crisis, and restore the ecosystem's balance in the area.
“This is a research and development-based pilot project, in which rainfall will be promoted in a scientific way using modern drone-based cloud seeding technology and AI,” he said. “This technology is completely safe, and the agents are used in small quantities and as per international standards. It is not harmful to humans, animals and crops. Environmental impact will also be studied during this pilot project,” he added.
According to GenX AI, drone-based cloud seeding is being done for the first time in India, and an AI-powered platform named ‘Hydro Trace’ is being used, which targets the right clouds at the right time with the help of real-time data, satellite imaging and sensor networks.
“This is a pilot mission lasting 30 days. In drone-based cloud seeding, the drone is sent near the clouds, where it releases sodium chloride or other safe seeding agents,” they said. “Due to this, the moisture particles present in the clouds combine and turn into water droplets, and it rains.”
