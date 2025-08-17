ETV Bharat / technology

After 'Failed' Artificial Rain Experiment, Drone Weather Flight Succeeds In Jaipur

Jaipur: Days after a cloud seeding experiment was cut short due to GPS, or Global Positioning System, disruption, scientists on Saturday successfully launched another drone over Ramgarh Dam here in Rajasthan to gather climate data and study weather patterns.

In a first-of-its-kind weather analysis, scientists have flown the special drone for 35 minutes and collected data across 25 kilometres for an in-depth study.

“Scientists flew the drone from the dam area and went up to the layers of the sky to investigate the weather trends,” said officials associated with the process. “Special sensors and instruments installed during the flight collected information about the condition of the atmosphere, humidity, wind speed, temperature and other climate indicators.”

Local MLA Mahendra Pal Meena was also present during the experiment. He termed it a proud moment for the entire region and appreciated the efforts by the scientists.

The project is being carried out by GenX AI, a technology company which operates from both India and the US, and the Rajasthan government.

After 'Failed' Artificial Rain Experiment, Drone Weather Flight Succeeds In Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

Rakesh Agarwal, GenX AI founder, said that the latest experiment was “completely successful” as the drone met all the technical standards and flew to the prescribed height in the sky.

“The data obtained from this experiment will now be analysed in the lab so that conclusions related to weather and climate change can be drawn,” he said.