DRDO Successfully Tests India’s First Stratospheric Airship Platform In Sheopur

Sheopur: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the first flight test of its stratospheric airship platform prototype at its test site in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday evening.
Flight duration exceeded one hour
The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, developed the airship. It was launched with an instrumental payload and reached an altitude of 17 kilometres. According to DRDO, the airship remained airborne for 1 hour and 2 minutes. The testing team also successfully recovered the instrumental payload. With this achievement, India has joined the ranks of select countries that have mastered this advanced technology.
Understanding the stratosphere
The stratosphere is one of the layers of Earth's atmosphere. Located above the troposphere and ozone layer, it extends from approximately 16 to 40 kilometres in altitude. This layer plays a crucial role in absorbing harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun.
DRDO shares the milestone
Following the successful test, DRDO announced the achievement on social media platform 'X', stating: “DRDO successfully conducted the first flight test of the stratospheric airship with an instrumental payload at an altitude of about 17 kilometres.
This lighter-than-air system will enhance India’s earth observation, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, making the country one of the few with such indigenous technological strength.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extends congratulations
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, noting, “This system will boost India's earth observation and intelligence capabilities in the coming years. It will also strengthen our surveillance and reconnaissance abilities.”
DRDO Chairman Dr. Sameer V. Kamat also congratulated the team behind the design, development, and testing of the airship.
He said, “This prototype flight marks a major milestone towards realising a high-altitude, lighter-than-air platform system capable of staying aloft for extended periods in the stratosphere.” He added that data collected from the onboard sensors during the flight will now be used to develop high-fidelity simulation models for future high-altitude airship missions.
