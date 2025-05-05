ETV Bharat / technology

DRDO Successfully Tests India’s First Stratospheric Airship Platform In Sheopur

DRDO's stratospheric airship seen during its first successful test flight in Sheopur. ( Etv Bharat )

Sheopur: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the first flight test of its stratospheric airship platform prototype at its test site in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday evening.

Flight duration exceeded one hour

The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, developed the airship. It was launched with an instrumental payload and reached an altitude of 17 kilometres. According to DRDO, the airship remained airborne for 1 hour and 2 minutes. The testing team also successfully recovered the instrumental payload. With this achievement, India has joined the ranks of select countries that have mastered this advanced technology.

Understanding the stratosphere

The stratosphere is one of the layers of Earth's atmosphere. Located above the troposphere and ozone layer, it extends from approximately 16 to 40 kilometres in altitude. This layer plays a crucial role in absorbing harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun.

DRDO shares the milestone

Following the successful test, DRDO announced the achievement on social media platform 'X', stating: “DRDO successfully conducted the first flight test of the stratospheric airship with an instrumental payload at an altitude of about 17 kilometres.

This lighter-than-air system will enhance India’s earth observation, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, making the country one of the few with such indigenous technological strength.”