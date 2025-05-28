DRDO Inaugurates Quantum Technology Research Centre In Delhi To Propel India's Quantum Capabilities

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi. Equipped with state-of-the-art experimental setups, the facility aims to further strengthen indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic and defence applications.

The key capabilities of QRTC include characterisation of Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers and Distributed Feedback Lasers, test-beds for evaluating single-photon sources; set-up for characterisation of Micro-Fabricated Alkali Vapour Cell; and experimental platforms for developing and validating Quantum Key Distribution techniques to enable ultra-secure communication and safeguard national security in the post-quantum era, spearheaded by Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO.

Led by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), the QTRC focuses on key foundational technologies. These include an ultra-small atomic clock using coherent population trapping for precise timekeeping in environments without Global Navigation Satellite System access, an atomic magnetometer with optically pumped magnetometry for detecting ultra-sensitive magnetic fields, and advanced solid-state quantum devices and materials, the ministry stated.

The defence ministry stated that DRDO remains at the forefront of India's quantum advancements, contributing to areas such as quantum sensing, secure communications, and post-quantum cryptography. As a key participant in the National Quantum Mission, DRDO is dedicated to promoting indigenous innovation and developing sovereign quantum technologies to enhance India's strategic capabilities, it added.

The new QTRC facility was inaugurated by Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with the aim of propelling research and development in critical quantum domains.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director General (Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems) Suma Varughese, along with DG (Resource & Management) Manu Korulla, Directors of SSPL and SAG, senior scientists, and other dignitaries. Notably, Varughese played a key role in conceptualising the facility.