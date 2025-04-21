Don Pettit NASA's Oldest Active Astronaut, Returns To Earth On His 70th Birthday

Hyderabad: On his 70th birthday, NASA astronaut Don Pettit returned to Earth after completing his latest mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This marks the end of the seven-month journey the astronaut made to space. The veteran landed on Earth on April 19, 2025 (April 20, IST), along with cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.

The trio aboard the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft departed the ISS at 5:57 PM EDT Saturday (3:27 AM IST Sunday). The astronauts landed safely at 9:20 PM (6:50 AM IST) near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, in a parachute-assisted descent. The space mission was 220 days long, covering 93.3 million miles. The mission crew completed 3,520 orbits of Earth.

The veteran NASA astronaut, Don Pettit, shared a video on his X handle before he departed from the ISS. The video showed how Pettit was glancing from the ISS' Cupola module, showcasing a panoramic view of Earth with the caption, “Mother Earth, I am coming home.”

Don Pettit was launched into space on September 11, 2024. He served as a flight engineer during Expeditions 71 and 72. During the mission, the NASA astronaut conducted key experiments in metal 3D printing in space, water sanitisation technologies, plant growth under different water conditions, and the behaviour of fire in microgravity.

The NASA officials who were present at the landing site reported that Pettit is in good condition and is under routine medical checks.

The Roscosmos Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft marked the veteran astronaut’s fourth space mission and brought his total time spent in orbit to 590 days. This makes him one of the most experienced astronauts at NASA. Notably, his crew members Ovchinin and Vagner have accumulated 595 and 416 days of experience, respectively, in space.

About Don Pettit

Don Pettit is a native of Silverton, Oregon. He holds a doctorate in chemical engineering and started his career as a staff scientist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico. Pettit was selected as a NASA astronaut in 1996 and did his first space mission in 2003 as NASA Science Officer during Expedition 6. The veteran astronaut was a part of the STS-126 mission in 2008, who operated the robotic arm and captured the images of the first commercial cargo spacecraft, the SpaceX Dragon D1. He served as a Flight Engineer on Expeditions 30 and 31 in 2012, for which he stayed at the International Space Station (ISS) for more than a year.

Also Read: Axiom Mission 4 Set To Launch In May 2025 With India's Gaganyaan Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla