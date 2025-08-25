Scientists Develop AI Tool To Create 3D Avatars Of Pets For Realistic Animation, AR/VR Environment

Hyderabad: Researchers at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) have developed an AI technology that can reconstruct "highly detailed" three-dimensional (3D) models of companion animals from a single photograph.

The feature, at first, appears to be a subset of Microsoft's recently released Copilot 3D that can transform any subject in a picture into 3D models, helping with designing and game development. However, the tool made by UNIST goes beyond just simple 3D creations and can help with realistic animations, even allowing users to experience lifelike digital avatars of their companion animals in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and metaverse environments.

Overview of DogRecon. (UNIST)

The findings of the research were published in the International Journal of Computer Vision (IJCV).

AI tool to make 3D models of companion animals

The research team at UNIST made DogRecon, a novel AI framework that can reconstruct an animatable 3D dog Gaussian from a single dog image. They claim that not only is creating accurate 3D structures from a single 2D photo inherently difficult, but reconstructing 3D models of dogs is a challenge due to their diverse breeds, varying body shapes, and frequent occlusion of joints caused by their quadrupedal stance. However, DogRecon overcomes these challenges by utilising breed-specific statistical models to capture variations in body shape and posture.

The proposed DogRecon takes a single image as input and reconstructs 3D Gaussian, including texture and shape. (UNIST)

The tool leverages advanced generative AI to synthesise multiple perspectives, enabling high-fidelity reconstruction of occluded regions. Furthermore, by incorporating Gaussian Splatting techniques, the model achieves precise rendering of curvilinear body contours and the intricate fur textures typical of canine subjects.

With the obtained 3D dogs, we can retarget motion to an existing video or even create new animations within pre-trained scenes by editing. In addition, DogRecon seamlessly applies to text-to-animatable 3D dogs. (UNIST)

The researchers demonstrate that DogRecon can produce natural and accurate 3D dog avatars from a single image, achieving results comparable to video-based methods. They claim that the model addresses limitations in prior approaches, which often failed to capture realistic postures and anatomical details, particularly in relaxed poses.

Additionally, they highlight DogRecon’s scalable architecture as a foundation for future applications in text-guided animation and AR/VR environments.

Qualitative comparison of image-to-3D generation. (UNIST)

The research was led by first author Gyeongsu Cho, with contributions from Changwoo Kang of UNIST and Donghyeon Soon of DGIST. Cho noted that, given the high rate of pet ownership, extending 3D reconstruction technology beyond its traditional focus on humans to include companion animals had been a longstanding objective. He also stated that DogRecon provides a means for individuals to create and animate digital representations of their pets.

Professor Kyungdon Joo of the Artificial Intelligence Graduate School at UNIST stated that the study marks a significant advancement by combining generative AI with 3D reconstruction methods to create realistic models of companion animals. He also expressed anticipation for extending this approach to encompass other animal species and personalised avatars in future work.