ETV Bharat / technology

Digital Connectivity Ratings For Buildings To Begin Soon Under TRAI’s New guidelines

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In a significant move to improve digital infrastructure, buildings across government and residential areas in India will soon be rated based on the quality of internet and mobile network connectivity. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started appointing agencies to carry out this assessment. The objective is to provide clear information on connectivity levels to both residents and telecom operators. Current data indicates that 80 per cent of data consumption takes place indoors, yet there is no system in place to monitor or identify problem areas.

One of the TRAI empanelled countries' initial Digital Connectivity Rating Agency, Shaurrya Teleservices, told ETV Bharat that they are planning to start work soon and expect to map the quality of telecom services in several real estate areas in a year. CEO of Shaurrya Teleservices, Mahesh Choudhary, said that we expect to map digital connectivity rating of around 10 million square feet of real estate comprising largely commercial complexes by the end of this fiscal year. Total addressable market, as per our estimate, is around 1 billion square feet as of now.

TRAI has recently issued guidelines for assessing the quality of connectivity inside and around buildings. These guidelines are expected to encourage real estate developers to provide access to the best connectivity options at their projects. According to Mahesh Choudhary, real estate developers mostly in commercial projects from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and a few other top metro cities have shown high interest in getting ratings of their projects.

How Will This Work?