Devoid Of Tapping Groundwater, Procuring Mineral-Enriched Pure 'Water' From ‘Air’

Indian cities are facing water issues and they are running out of water. However, Karnataka's capital Bengaluru is an exception, thanks to the efforts taken by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Fortunately, water in Silicon City is in surplus now but earlier this year Bengaluru witnessed an extreme water crisis. In March 2024, 6900 borewells in the city out of 14000 dried up.

T.Krishanappa, Former Deputy Director General of the Geological Survey of India, Bengaluru said that there are a lot of long-term issues, like unregulated construction, destruction of lakes, unsystematic groundwater recharge, and poor water storage, hindrances to the natural underground flow of water, people’s unawareness of using water wisely, and climate change that caused this crisis.

Ram Prasath Manohar V., Chairman of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said, “In 2016 the population was 89 lakh and now the population is 1.40 crore. Today we have 10.89 lakh water connections. The increasing population and jump in connections are the key factors aggravating the water shortage situation.

AWG set up at a government school in Uttarakhand (Maithri Aquatech)

Also, during the summer crisis and less rain in the city in 2024, Bengaluru faced serious water issues due to the depletion of underground water sources. To face this crisis Dr. Manohar said, “We have been conserving water by implementing water-efficiency technology. Bengaluru is located on a hilltop of about 1000 meters in elevation. We are procuring water from 120km, away from the city’s periphery which is the Cauvery River. Bengaluru’s per day per person potable water consumption is 135-150 ltr. and the city is currently receiving 2,250 MLD through various stages.

AWG machine setup (Maithri Aquatech)

Bengaluru is dependent on 65 per cent of Cauvery water and another 35 per cent of underground water for their daily requirements. Bengaluru has become the global innovation model and that is recognised by the United Nations Framework For Climate Change.

AWG machine setup (Maithri Aquatech)

Manohar emphasised embracing ‘Pancha Sutras’ wherein the first mechanism is to save the available water, the second is treated water usage in commercial complexes and industries, and promoting rainwater harvesting. He said that 23 lakes are filled with treated water so that underground water will get recharged. Also, to avoid over-exploitation of groundwater the BWSSB is using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) based borewell monitoring system at a public borewell.

Beneficiaries drinking water from AWG setup at Govt Primary High School, Bengaluru (Anubha Jain)

The technology allows remote control monitoring of the borewell while enhancing the efficiency in managing it by displaying the amount of water usage at specific intervals. This will help to detect the groundwater level before filling them and also help to take necessary action based on the borewell condition. The groundwater table can be sustained by recharging the borewell through percolation pits." He said that the BWSSB Cauvery Stage V project was inaugurated in October 2024 and Cauvery Stage VI will provide enough water to all citizens of Bengaluru in the future.

AWG set up at Google Hyderabad (Maithri Aquatech)

Urbanisation, inefficient agricultural practices with excessive groundwater extraction, climate change with irregular rainfall patterns, and poor water management have augmented the desire for a sustainable solution that does not harm the environment and is easily accessible. In such a scenario, it is pertinent to mention that the water in the atmosphere can provide water to the population without any change to the environment. The amount of water in the air is more than the water available in rivers, groundwater, and lakes. Making use of water present as vapour and converting it into water droplets through condensation is a radical method to save groundwater and quench the thirst for drinking water.

People drinking water from AWG set up at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mumbai (Maithri Aquatech)

Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) is a proven technology that ensures perennial access to pure and mineral-enriched nourished potable water from the air or atmospheric moisture. ‘Meghdoot’ system functions on such AWG technology and produces water from the air when there is a water crisis. This machine is created by the idea of M.Ramkrishna founder of ‘Maithri Aquatech’. Ramkrishna said that the machine uses refrigeration techniques to condense humidity from the air and turn them into fully potable mineralised water conforming to WHO and other Indian standards. AWG results in no water wastage like RO, or desalination systems.

AWG machine set up at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, Bengaluru (Anubha Jain)

Maithri has set up pan-India installations with capacities ranging from 40 litres to 5000 litres per day. With over 1800 installations in 36 countries (mostly urban across South East Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Oceania), the AWG is giving daily water access to over 150,000 people. Market Development professional of AWG machines, Rahul Vaidya said that the yield from AWG usually remains higher in coastal regions and up to 150 km away from the coast and during the rainy seasons. While the lower level of humidity in the air during summers and in landlocked regions may marginally impact the production.

MEGHDOOT Premium with Hot & Cold Dispenser (Maithri Aquatech)

Numerous schools in Karnataka, especially government schools don’t have adequate drinking water due to the non-availability of good sources of water, and mostly, the available water remains contaminated. In this vein, Rotary District 3191 is setting up 100 AWG safe drinking water machines primarily in government schools, and later various capacities AWG will also be set up in PHCs, government hospitals, and other community places.

People drinking water at Mumbai Railway station AWG water kiosk (Maithri Aquatech)

Technology Aggregator, consultant, and technology architect, senior Rotarian Mohan Ramanathan said that the installed capacity in 100 schools on average over 5 million litres of groundwater will be saved without RO, and with RO it will save over 10 million litres of groundwater per year. If the schools in Karnataka get the power tariff waived, the operational cost would be zero.

AWG machine set up at one of the residences at Whitefield in Bengaluru (Anubha Jain)

Rotary District 3191 Governor (2023-24) Uday Kumar Bhaskara said, “AWG provides safe drinking water at an affordable price of around Rupee 1 per student per day at the operational level (power cost). With solar power, this will become zero operational cost. The big problems facing children today from high TDS, depleting groundwater with contaminations like iron, harmful salts, arsenic, fluoride, etc are all eliminated with AWG.

AWG water kiosk at Tamilnadu Cricket Association in Chennai (Maithri Aquatech)

Owing to the water crisis we haveundertaken this project where no BWSSB connection is required. AWG is easy to install, just a plugin, and it starts to give fresh, filtered, and mineral-enriched water. With a yield of 150 Litres per day, the AWG machine will cost Rs. 4 lakhs 41 thousand, and all parts, 18% GST along with servicing of the machine for the next five years are included in the mentioned cost,” he added.

Without tapping water resources over 100 million litres of freshwater have been generated so far through Meghdoot which is 100% microbe-free and this AWG technology helps in saving 200 million litres (est.) of precious groundwater and surface water sources from exploitation. Utilising cutting-edge technology, the machine has a 7-stage filtration and disinfection system.

Water for School program with AWG machine installed in Hyderabad (Maithri Aquatech)

Sharing her experience, one of the beneficiaries, a Bengaluru resident Prerna said, “Through this groundbreaking invention we have found it fresh like spring water." Another beneficiary Prakash Chembai (MD, Perficient India) said, “Earlier we were using an RO machine where a huge amount of water got wasted and very little we used for consumption. The AWG concept is wonderful and viable. The 1000-litre installed AWG machine in my office is producing a consistent quality of tasty water every day.”

Finance professional Srikant from Chennai said that the machine provides sustainability and a true sense of eco-friendly environmentally conscious output. Rahul Vaidya further said that hospitals, government schools and offices, communities, residential houses, educational institutes, Railway departments, Naval & Army offices, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium are the beneficiaries of this technology.

Water from Air Kiosk in Bengaluru (Anubha Jain)

Maithri has set up a total of three Bottling Plants in Hyderabad that source water from the air and create Air Water bottles. With support from the Government in the form of subsidized power to operate the AWG, the machine can generate water at a cost as low as Rs. 1.5 per litre, much less than a Re. 1 when powered by Renewable Energy such as solar. It provides from tens of litres of water per day to millions of litres of water per day or more.

However, concerns regarding installation in residences persist due to power costs, with the AWG consuming 0.25 units per litre. Overall, the cost averages around Rs. 2 per litre with minimal maintenance. While the output may slightly vary based on environmental conditions, the overall energy consumption can be balanced through systems designed to optimize cooling efficiency, especially during summer, ensuring that AWGs continue to produce high-quality water even in extreme heat.

Additionally, the machine provides customized dosing solutions to meet specific requirements like calcium-rich water for children, magnesium-rich water for pregnant women, etc. In the end, this unique approach by putting the abundant air around us to work, is certainly addressing an acute global problem.