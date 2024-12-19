ETV Bharat / technology

Developed Nations Spent More On Fossil Fuel Subsidies In 2023 Than New Climate Finance Package

New Delhi: Developed countries spent $378 billion subsidising fossil fuels in 2023, surpassing the $300 billion they have collectively committed to provide annually to the developing world by 2035 to tackle climate change, according to the latest data.

An analysis by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) showed that government support for fossil fuels reached at least $1.5 trillion in 2023, the second-highest annual total on record, after 2022 when the Russia-Ukraine war triggered a global fossil fuel price crisis.

The 10 largest subsidisers of fossil fuels in 2023 included Russia, Germany, Iran, China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, France, and Indonesia.

The data revealed that 23 developed nations (Annex II countries) -- mandated under the UN Climate Convention to provide climate finance to the developing world -- spent $378 billion on fossil fuel subsidies.

Criticism of new climate finance package

Last month at the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, these nations committed to providing $300 billion to developing countries by 2035 to help them tackle climate change-- a far cry from the $1.3 trillion that the Global South needs annually to cope with the rapidly warming world.

India, Bolivia, Nigeria, and Malawi, speaking on behalf of a group of 45 least developed countries (LDCs), severely criticised the new climate finance package for the developing world.