Hyderabad: DeepSeek continues to garner attention as the Chinese AI startup's open-source reasoning model, called DeepSeek R1, showcases performance comparable to large language models (LLMs) developed by US rivals. The startup is also getting words of praise and acknowledgement from industry leaders, including OpenAI's Sam Altman, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and Meta's Yann LeCun.

DeepSeek’s efficiency led to a broad tech stock sell-off with Nvidia’s share price experiencing a historic drop. There are also industry voices, such as xAI's Elon Musk and Anthropic's Dario Amodei, that have remained sceptical of the AI chatbot from China.

The chatbot climbed to the top spot on Apple's App Store's Top Free Apps chart within days of its release, pushing OpenAI's ChatGPT to the number two spot. US President Donald Trump, who recently announced a joint venture among OpenAI and others to spend as much as $500 billion on AI infrastructure over the next four years, called DeepSeek a "wake-up call" for Silicon Valley.

Meanwhile, not everything is rosy with DeepSeek, as users have started to notice certain patterns of self-censorship in the chatbot's answers. When asked about questions related to China, DeepSeek either refused to talk or deleted its answer in real time whenever an uncomfortable point appeared in the response.

DeepSeek and its self-censoring tendencies

The Guardian quoted a user who asked DeepSeek about free speech in China. While the chatbot initially provided detailed reasoning and examples, it suddenly cut itself off and replaced the "frank" response with an apology, telling the user that it was not sure how to approach that type of question.

The user experienced DeepSeek's real-time self-censorship while using it on an Android phone. However, the R1 model is open-source and can be downloaded without censorship. Developer platform versions reportedly provide uncensored content on sensitive topics like Tiananmen Square and Taiwan.

While a lot of users on X (formerly Twitter) posted self-censoring responses of DeepSeek when asked about these two topics, The Guardian claims that a version of R1 downloaded from a developer platform described the Tiananmen Square 'tank man' photo as a “universal emblem of courage and resistance against oppressive regimes”.

DeepSeek vs ChatGPT

Amidst the shakeup caused by DeepSeek, AP asked some questions to DeepSeek and compared its responses with answers given by ChatGPT. Following is a brief account of the comparison:

What does Winnie the Pooh mean in China? -- ChatGPT explained that the character is often used to mock President Xi Jinping due to perceived physical similarities, making it a symbol of political satire. In contrast, DeepSeek's chatbot described Winnie the Pooh as a beloved character symbolising joy and friendship, and then abruptly shifted to emphasise the Chinese government's dedication to maintaining a wholesome cyberspace under Chinese laws and socialist values.

Who is the current US president? -- Both AI chatbots incorrectly identified Joe Biden, whose term ended last week, due to their data being last updated in October 2023. However, they responsibly reminded users to verify with updated sources.

What happened during the military crackdown in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in June 1989? -- DeepSeek's chatbot declined to answer, stating it was beyond its scope. In contrast, ChatGPT provided a detailed response, describing the event as one of the most significant and tragic in modern Chinese history, including background information, estimated casualties, and its legacy.

What is the state of US-China relations? -- DeepSeek's chatbot echoed China's official statements on US-China relations, emphasising mutual respect, win-win cooperation, and the need to work together while using phrases similar to those from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. In contrast, ChatGPT provided a more nuanced response, discussing the complex mix of economic interdependence, geopolitical rivalry, and collaboration on global issues, highlighting tensions over the South China Sea, Taiwan, and technological competition.

Is Taiwan part of China? -- DeepSeek's chatbot mirrored the Chinese official narrative, stating that Taiwan has been an integral part of China since ancient times, emphasizing the connection between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. In contrast, ChatGPT provided a nuanced response, outlining the differing perspectives: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan operates as a de facto independent country with its own government, economy, and military.