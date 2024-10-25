DBT And ISRO Sign Framework MoU To Propel Space Biotechnology In India

New Delhi: In a strategic move to strengthen India’s advancements in space biotechnology, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, signed a framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DoS), on cooperative endeavours in the emerging field of space biotechnology.
Jitendra Singh highlighted the Union Cabinet’s recent approval of revolutionary initiatives aimed at advancing India’s capabilities in the human space programme and biotechnology.
This includes the planned establishment of Bharatiya Antariksh Station, a space station envisioned to drive research in space sciences, as well as the introduction of the ‘BioE3 Policy’—a strategic framework for bolstering biomanufacturing and enhancing India's bioeconomy.
The Minister emphasised that the BioE3 Policy, through initiatives like space biomanufacturing, is expected to propel India's bioeconomy to $300 billion by 2030, further underscoring the government's commitment to creating a high-performing biomanufacturing environment in the country.
Addressing the opportunities created by this collaboration, Jitendra Singh noted the Gaganyaan programme, India’s maiden human space mission, which he described as a "national endeavour."
This program, he said, provides a unique opportunity for various agencies, academia, and industries in India to engage in groundbreaking research in microgravity, bioastronautics, and space biotechnology. He further explained that this MoU is poised to catalyse innovations that benefit both India’s human space program and various sectors related to human health, waste management, bio-based technologies, and pharmaceuticals, potentially fostering commercial applications across the biotech industry.
The partnership between DBT and ISRO is also expected to spur significant opportunities for startups in biotechnology and space. By opening a pathway for technological innovation in space biotechnology, the collaboration could lead to commercially viable solutions aimed at challenges unique to the space environment, officials said.
The Minister extended special commendations to iBRIC-inStem in Bengaluru and the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) in New Delhi for their contributions in joint ISRO-NASA experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
S. Somanath, Secretary DoS and Chairman of ISRO discussed the national ambition behind Gaganyaan, which he described as a project to augment India's scientific and technological capabilities on a global scale.
Through this collaboration, a dedicated Biotechnology Experiment and Technology Demonstration Rack is set to be developed at the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, expected to serve as a national platform for cutting-edge microgravity research based on Indian priorities, officials said.
Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of DBT, described this collaboration as an instrumental step in India’s path toward the ‘Second Space Age,’ an era defined by the convergence of space exploration and biotechnology.
He stated that with each milestone, from lunar missions to space stations, humanity is expanding the possibilities of sustaining life in extreme conditions. He expressed optimism for the collaboration with ISRO and its potential to unlock new scientific breakthroughs that could benefit future space missions and related industries.
The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) serves as a driving force for India’s biotechnology ecosystem, with initiatives spanning healthcare, agriculture, and the environment.
