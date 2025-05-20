Dark Matter Reimagined: The NGC 1052-DF2 Galaxy That Challenged The Cosmos

Ordinary, or baryonic, matter—including everything we can see, such as Earth, the Sun, stars, and galaxies—makes up less than 5 per cent of the universe's total mass-energy content. The remaining 25 per cent is dark matter, while roughly 70 per cent is dark energy—a force that counteracts gravity. Both are invisible and not yet fully understood.

Dark matter is believed to dominate the universe. This invisible substance is said to make up most of its mass and interacts only through gravity—not through light or physical contact. It's called 'dark' because it emits no light or energy, yet its gravitational pull is crucial. Dark matter plays a crucial role in galaxy formation and evolution. A galaxy can be assumed as a merry-go-round where the lights and horses are the stars. If it spins too fast, everything should fly off—unless there's extra invisible weight keeping it grounded. That weight is dark matter. Visible galaxies emerge within these dark matter halos as gas falls inward and condenses. When the gas becomes dense enough, star formation begins, giving rise to the galaxies.

In this context, the ultra-diffuse galaxy (UDG) NGC 1052-DF2 has long baffled astronomers due to its apparent deficiency in dark matter. This deficiency poses a significant challenge to the standard cosmological model, which relies on dark matter to explain the large-scale structure of the universe.

A recent study titled "Challenges in modelling the dark matter halo of NGC 1052–DF2: Cored versus cuspy halo models" by K Aditya, a postdoctoral researcher at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), offers a compelling reinterpretation of these findings. The research study, published in Astronomy and Astrophysics (2024), delves into the structural modelling of the galaxy's dark matter halo.

The mystery of galaxy NGC 1052-DF2

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain, Aditya talked in detail about his research work. He said, "I studied an ultra-diffuse galaxy called NGC 1052-DF2, which is located about 62 million light-years away. These galaxies are unusual as they are very large but contain very few stars, so they appear extremely faint and spread out."

He said earlier studies suggested that NGC 1052-DF2 might have almost no dark matter. That's surprising, because dark matter is usually thought to be essential for holding galaxies together. According to those studies, the total mass of this galaxy is around 340 million times the mass of our Sun, while the stars themselves make up about 200 million solar masses, which means most of the mass seems to come from baryonic matter like stars, and very little, if any, from dark matter.

"This goes against our current understanding of how galaxies form and behave," he added. "The dark matter in the galaxy depends a lot on the assumptions we make about the shape and structure of the dark matter 'halo'—the invisible cloud of dark matter that surrounds galaxies and the available kinematic data. I used a statistical technique called Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) to test different models and find out which ones best match the real observations of how stars move within the galaxy."

He said that galaxies form when gas falls into big clumps of dark matter, called dark matter halos, and starts forming stars. At first, these dark matter halos are thought to be dense in the centre—we call that a "cuspy" shape. As the galaxy evolves, powerful events like supernova explosions and activity around black holes can push against the dark matter and make it spread out more evenly, turning the centre into a flatter, "cored" shape.

Hubble Views ‘Ghostly’ Galaxy, dubbed as NGC 1052-DF2, Lacking Dark Matter (Image Credits: NASA, ESA, and P. van Dokkum (Yale University))

Models with a sharp, dense centre of dark matter (called "cuspy" halos) don't fit the data well—these models were no better than assuming there's no dark matter at all. They couldn't explain how stars behave in the outer parts of the galaxy. But models with a large dark matter core—where the dark matter is more evenly spread out—fit the observations much better. In these models, the galaxy contains about 10 times more dark matter than stars, which matches what current galaxy formation theories expect. So even though NGC 1052-DF2 looks strange because of how few stars it has, the results suggest it may still have a normal amount of dark matter—just spread out very diffusely, like its stars. This means it might not be so unusual after all, and still fits within the standard picture of how galaxies form in the universe, Aditya mused.

Mass tracers

He further said that to understand why a cored model fits better in galaxies like NGC 1052-DF2, one should study "mass tracers". These are objects like stars, globular clusters, or planetary nebulae that move around inside a galaxy. The way they move tells us about how much mass is in the galaxy, even the invisible stuff like dark matter.

"It's similar to how leaves floating on water can show you how the current is flowing. If a galaxy has a lot of mass, these tracers will move faster because of the stronger gravity. If their speeds are too slow compared to the amount of mass we think is there, that's a sign something's off—they'll get pulled inward and drift toward the centre," Aditya explained. "In a cored dark matter halo, the dark matter is spread out more smoothly across the galaxy, not packed tightly in the centre like in a cuspy halo. This makes a big difference."

The cored model lets the galaxy hold a lot of dark matter, but in a way that matches how we see the stars moving, especially in the outer regions of the galaxy, he further said. "Hence, the cored dark matter model helps explain why the stars and clusters in NGC 1052-DF2 move the way they do. And importantly, it supports the idea that this galaxy could still have a normal amount of dark matter—as predicted by standard theories about how galaxies form—just spread out more thinly, like everything else in this ultra-diffuse galaxy."

Reason behind re-examining NGC 1052-DF2

Talking about the key motivation for re-examining NGC 1052-DF2's dark matter, he said, "The idea that this galaxy might lack dark matter—if confirmed—would challenge the standard galaxy formation theories. Using data from the MUSE spectrograph on the Very Large Telescope, we tested whether models with significant dark matter are statistically more consistent than those models with little or no dark matter, given the available kinematic data."

"Thus, rather than overturning existing theories, these findings of my study refine our understanding of the diversity of dark matter halo structures in galaxies. The modelling approach is flexible and broadly applicable to similar galaxies. It enables us to explore different dark matter distributions based on observed kinematic and photometric data, without relying on prior assumptions," he added.

Challenges with the study

Discussing some key observational challenges in his study, Aditya said that it's hard to identify mass tracers like globular clusters or planetary nebulae—many are too faint to detect, leading to incomplete data and underestimated mass; it's difficult to confirm whether these tracers truly belong to the galaxy without precise distance or velocity measurements; measuring velocity dispersion precisely and its uncertainties is crucial for distinguishing between dark matter models like core and cuspy halos.

Due to these limitations, he said, modelling dark matter in UDGs depends heavily on the quality and quantity of tracer data. He said, "I'm focusing on cosmological simulations to explore how different formation scenarios—such as supernova feedback—could explain the variety of dark matter distributions and properties seen in UDGs."

Role of JWST and other telescopes for space observation

Talking about observational campaigns like using James Webb Space Telescope- JWST or ground-based telescopes that could help validate or refine models of NGC 1052-DF2, Aditya stated that JWST is excellent for detecting the faint stellar light and compact globular clusters (GCs) in UDGs, but it lacks the velocity resolution needed for detailed kinematic measurements. The best approach is to first use JWST for mapping, then follow up with ground-based instruments like DEIMOS on KECK II to measure the kinematics.

"Our theoretical models need confirmation from high-quality spectroscopic data, which will come from next-generation telescopes like the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) and the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). These will offer the resolution and sensitivity needed to study GCs in UDGs and test different dark matter models. India is a key partner in the TMT project, with strong involvement from IIA," Aditya said.

While discussing the vision, Aditya replied, "We are entering a transformative era in astronomy, driven by massive space- and ground-based surveys producing an unprecedented volume of high-quality data. This shift marks the beginning of 'science in a swoop,' where access to data is no longer a limitation. While these surveys reveal what and when about galaxy evolution, understanding the how and why requires deeper theoretical insight."

"For instance, recent JWST surveys have uncovered two distinct populations of galaxies just a billion years after the Big Bang—some rapidly forming stars, others already quenched. Explaining this contrast demands models that go beyond observations to capture the physical processes behind galaxy evolution," he added. "My research develops data-driven theoretical models to explain how galaxies evolve differently and how dark matter influences these pathways. These models not only help interpret current findings but also guide future observational campaigns."

He further said that despite strong indirect evidence for dark matter, its true nature remains unknown. To uncover its secrets, we must study the smallest dark matter halos capable of forming galaxies. "My ongoing work focuses on modelling these halos and identifying how to detect them using future observations with JWST and ALMA, bringing us closer to solving one of physics's greatest mysteries," he added.

In this research study, IIA's Professor Mousumi Das said that the research of K Aditya compares two models—the cuspy and core dark matter halo profiles—to explain the observed velocity dispersion in NGC 1052−DF2. Despite significant scatter in the data, the study finds that the core model provides a better fit. Interestingly, the best-fitting core halo is much more extended than those suggested by earlier models, raising important questions about the true size and structure of dark matter halos. Improved data on UDGs is essential to fully resolve this issue.