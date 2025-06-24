Dangeti Jahnavi Becomes The First Indian Woman To Complete NASA Program, Will Fly To Space In 2029

Hyderabad: Dangeti Jahnavi, a 23-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, is making history as the first Indian woman to complete NASA’s prestigious International Air and Space Program. Her achievement not only symbolises women’s empowerment but also highlights India’s rising presence in the field of space science.

Jahnavi has been selected as an Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) for Titans Space – Inaugural Class of 2025, and will be required to travel to space in 2029 and orbit the Earth twice, allowing her to witness two sunrises and two sunsets, within a span of a few hours.

"The inaugural mission, set for 2029, will be a Titans Space orbital flight lasting 5 hours. It will feature 3 hours of sustained zero gravity, offering a uniquely transformative environment for scientific research and human spaceflight advancement. We’ll orbit the Earth twice and witness two sunrises and two sunsets—all in one breathtaking mission," Jahnavi said in an Instagram post.

Starting in 2026, she will undergo intensive astronaut training over the next three years through Titan Space's ASCAN programme, which includes flight simulations, spacecraft operations, survival training, and comprehensive medical and psychological evaluations.

Dangeti Jahnavi: Who is she?

Dangeti Jahnavi, an Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate from Lovely Professional University in Punjab, hails from Palakollu in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Her parents, Srinivas and Padmashree, currently reside in Kuwait.

Jahnavi actively participated in the field of STEM education and space connectivity. She has delivered lectures on some of the educational programs of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Moreover, Jahnavi has addressed students at several other prestigious institutions, including the National Institute of Technology (NIT). She is a regular participant in global conferences related to analogue operations, deep sea diving, sustainability in planetary science and long-term space travel.

Dangeti Jahnavi has received numerous accolades in recent years, including the People’s Choice Award in NASA’s Space Apps Challenge and the ISRO World Space Week Young Achiever Award. She contributed to the International Astronomical Search Collaboration by discovering one of the youngest-known asteroids—using data from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). Jahnavi went on to become the youngest foreign analogue astronaut on her team and the first Indian ever selected for geology training on a space island.