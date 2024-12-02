ETV Bharat / technology

Cybersecurity Leaders Call For Stronger Collaboration, Training To Safeguard India’s Digital Future

New Delhi: As India continues to expand its digital infrastructure, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has never been more critical.

Colonel Nidhish Bhatnagar, Chief Mentor at the School of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Cybersecurity, emphasised the urgency of securing the nation’s digital platforms in his address during the Bharat National Cybersecurity Exercise (Bharat NCX) 2024.

“Cybersecurity is no longer just a concern for a few; it is an issue that affects every citizen in India and, indeed, the global population,” Bhatnagar said. With India’s large-scale digital proliferation, the government has taken significant steps to safeguard its citizens and critical infrastructure.

Bhatnagar explained that India’s growing digital footprint, thanks to government initiatives like Digital India, has made it one of the most digitally connected nations. “With 1.4 billion people and digital services reaching even the most remote villages, the exposure to cyber threats has increased exponentially. However, the government’s efforts have positioned India among the top 10 cyber-resilient nations globally, which is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

The national critical information infrastructure protection centers established by the government play a pivotal role in securing essential services like power grids, healthcare systems, and financial networks.

Echoing Bhatnagar's sentiments about the evolving nature of cyber threats, Dr Jatin Patel, Director of Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat, discussed the importance of strategic-level exercises to mitigate these threats, particularly in critical sectors such as energy, transportation, and healthcare. “The main goal behind this conclave is to ensure that strategic decisions are made to protect India’s critical infrastructure from cyber-attacks. We focus on live cyber threat exercises that simulate real-world attacks and prepare our leaders to respond effectively,” he said.

Dr Patel also noted that the exercise involved key sectors being trained to handle specific cyber threats. “This includes sectors like power and healthcare, where targeted training helps mitigate cyber risks,” he added. He emphasised that while India has made tremendous progress in cybersecurity, continuous engagement and training are essential to keeping pace with emerging threats.

The Bharat National Cybersecurity Exercise (Bharat NCX) 2024, brought together top experts, government leaders, and cybersecurity professionals to discuss India’s cybersecurity strategy. Organised by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), the event showcased India’s commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience through innovation and collaboration.

Launch of Key Initiatives

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of the National Cybersecurity Reference Framework (NCRF) and the National Cyber Range 1.0 (NCR-1.0). The NCRF aims to standardise cybersecurity practices across sectors, ensuring that all stakeholders follow best practices to secure critical infrastructure. The NCR-1.0, India’s first indigenously developed cyber range, provides a platform for simulating real-world cyber-attacks and training cybersecurity professionals to handle complex situations.