CTTC Bhubaneswar Manufactures Vyommitra's Head, Arms, Half Body, For Gaganyaan Space Mission

The Vyomitra is designed to remain in space for two years. ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an unmanned spacecraft as part of the Gaganyaan space mission by December this year. It will carry a humanoid robot, named Vyommitra, which will be sent into space.

The Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), located in Bhubaneswar, has manufactured the robot’s head, two arms, and half of its body. Notably, this institution earlier made components for the Chandrayaan space mission and also contributed to the Debris Free Space Missions (DFSM) initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting and testing Vyommitra. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat Odisha)

To date, ISRO has not sent humans into space on its own. With the launch of the Gaganyaan space mission, the space agency aims to demonstrate its capability to carry humans into space and return them safely to Earth. For this, ISRO will conduct three unmanned experimental space flights. In the first phase, it will launch Vyommitra, the humanoid robot. Once the trial space missions are successful, ISRO will proceed with a manned space mission involving four astronauts.

CTTC’s Role in Gaganyaan space mission

CTTC Bhubaneswar has played a significant role in the Gaganyaan space mission. It has completed about half of Vyommitra's build this year, with 90 per cent of the work already done.

Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) Bhubaneswar (Image Credit: ETV Bharat Odisha)

Regarding Vyommitra's structure, CTTC General Manager L Rajasekhar told ETV Bharat that it took two years of research to develop its components, which were successfully manufactured within four months.