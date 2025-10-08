CTTC Bhubaneswar Manufactures Vyommitra's Head, Arms, Half Body, For Gaganyaan Space Mission
Vyommitra robot took two years of research and four months to manufacture. The Gaganyaan humanoid robot is made using titanium.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch an unmanned spacecraft as part of the Gaganyaan space mission by December this year. It will carry a humanoid robot, named Vyommitra, which will be sent into space.
The Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), located in Bhubaneswar, has manufactured the robot’s head, two arms, and half of its body. Notably, this institution earlier made components for the Chandrayaan space mission and also contributed to the Debris Free Space Missions (DFSM) initiative.
To date, ISRO has not sent humans into space on its own. With the launch of the Gaganyaan space mission, the space agency aims to demonstrate its capability to carry humans into space and return them safely to Earth. For this, ISRO will conduct three unmanned experimental space flights. In the first phase, it will launch Vyommitra, the humanoid robot. Once the trial space missions are successful, ISRO will proceed with a manned space mission involving four astronauts.
CTTC’s Role in Gaganyaan space mission
CTTC Bhubaneswar has played a significant role in the Gaganyaan space mission. It has completed about half of Vyommitra's build this year, with 90 per cent of the work already done.
Regarding Vyommitra's structure, CTTC General Manager L Rajasekhar told ETV Bharat that it took two years of research to develop its components, which were successfully manufactured within four months.
Vyommitra uses 3D printing and modern materials and is equipped with radar and scanning capabilities for space. It is designed to remain in space for two years. Rajasekhar mentioned that the robot costs around Rs 4.5 lakh.
Around 200 members were involved
The project involved around 200 people, supervised by CTTC Production Manager Vijay Kumar. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he shared that the robot’s mechanism, including its head, two arms, and half of the body, was made in four months. The robot is made of titanium and weighs 800 grams. It will be operated using artificial intelligence (AI).
Kumar also mentioned that the robot started working a year ago, and after extensive research, it was completed in a very short time. The robot was even inspected and tested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CTTC’s contribution to space cleaning
Failed spacecraft usually remain in orbit for centuries as space junk, posing a potential threat to other spacecraft and celestial objects. To address this issue, space agencies work to remove such debris.
CTTC has developed a docking facility, which ISRO can use to clean this junk. It will be placed at “Shivshakti”, the site where Chandrayaan landed. From there, the sophisticated machine will collect debris from old satellites near the space station.
Rajasekhar mentioned that the system is currently undergoing tests.
Central grant to CTTC
The Union government has approved a grant of Rs 53,000 crore to the CTTC. It will be used for development, research, and new technologies. In the coming days, CTTC plans to manufacture 30 new aircraft components.