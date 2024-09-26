CSIR Foundation Day: Aiming Scientific Industrial Research And Development

Hyderabad: The foundation day of CSIR, is celebrated on September 26. CSIR aims to provide scientific industrial research and development that maximises the economic, environmental and societal benefits for the people of India.

Background:

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was established in New Delhi, India on September 26, 1942, as an autonomous body under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Ministry of Science and Technology, to promote industrial research. Dr. Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar established the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in September 1942.

He was the organisation's first Director-General and is credited with establishing 12 national laboratories. Dr Bhatnagar played a significant role in building the post-independent S & T infrastructure and in the formulation of the country's S & T policies. CSIR is funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology and it operates as an autonomous body through the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

What is CSIR?

CSIR, known for its cutting-edge R&D knowledge base in diverse S&T areas, is a contemporary R&D organisation. CSIR has a dynamic network of 37 national laboratories, 39 outreach centres, one Innovation Complex, and three units with a pan-India presence.

CSIR’s R&D expertise and experience are embodied in about 3,476 active scientists supported by about 4000 technical and support personnel as of 31st March 2022.

CSIR covers a wide spectrum of science and technology – from oceanography, geophysics, chemicals, drugs, genomics, biotechnology and nanotechnology to mining, aeronautics, instrumentation, environmental engineering and information technology. It provides significant technological intervention in many areas concerning societal efforts, which include environment, health, drinking water, food, housing, energy, farm and non-farm sectors.

CSIR’s Vision:

• The vision of CSIR is to build a multidisciplinary hub for drug discovery and development to serve humanity.

• "Enhance the quality of life of the citizens of India through innovative Science and Technology, globally competitive R&D, by developing sustainable solutions and capacity building to fulfil the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat”. This vision of CSIR is aligned to the Centre's vision for the next 25 years 'Amrit Kal' when independent India becomes 100 years old.

Mandate of CSIR:

To develop new drugs for controlling diseases of national relevance To systematically explore the Indian flora & fauna for therapeutic potential To serve as a national nodal centre to convert 'hits' into ‘new drug candidates’ To provide a co-working platform, process technologies and consultancy to the pharma industry To conduct cutting-edge research in disease biology and to translate the results into biotherapeutics to face the challenges of the future To develop human resources specialising in diverse areas of drug discovery and development

Mission Statement:

Technology Innovation and Translational Research and Commercialisation Technology to align with National Goals

Development of National strengths through advanced technology solutions for National aerospace programs and design and development of small and medium-sized civil aircraft to promote a vibrant Indian civil aviation

Creation and demonstration of scalable and sustainable green technologies in the energy sector, contributing to real-time applications and towards long-term energy security of the country

Meeting international benchmarks

Improving wellness indices and health outcomes through a synthesis of biology, chemistry, engineering and computation

Provide globally benchmarked sustainable processes for chemicals leading to a reduction in trade deficits

Catalyse & optimise sustainable metals and materials production and processing, their use and reuse for local and global benefits

Ensuring sustainable agriculture and nutritional security through biotechnological research and innovation

Management and rejuvenation practices for the environment and natural resources

Developing technologies for Carbon neutrality and achieving net zero plan across various industries

Providing high value-added services to the industry, and society at large by synergizing diverse expertise to undertake grand challenges

What are the key initiatives taken by CSIR to make India Atmanirbhar?

1. The CSIR Aroma Mission, started in 2016, aims to boost farmers' income by growing high-value aromatic crops, potentially increasing it by Rs. 30,000 to 60,000 per hectare annually. It offers farmers planting materials, distillation units, and training in extraction.

Purple Revolution: The Purple Revolution, a project by CSIR, developed a superior lavender variety for temperate regions of J&K, providing farmers with complete agro-technologies. This initiative has improved the lives of farmers by enabling them to grow lavender and earn more profit.

2. PRIMA ET11: The PRIMA ET11, launched in 2023,

Women-friendly: India's first women-friendly compact electric tractor, developed entirely in India.

India's first women-friendly compact electric tractor, developed entirely in India. Indigenisation: It uses local components and technologies, aiming to achieve a net zero carbon footprint and lead India in the global tractor industry with a 'Make for the World' vision.

3. Hydrogen hydrate-producing manufacturing facility: In 2022, a facility was established to produce hydrogen hydrate, a type of jet fuel made from sustainable feedstocks, which reduces carbon emissions. Airbus and the Indian Institute of Petroleum signed an agreement to develop indigenous sustainable aviation fuel in India.

4. Sustainable Aviation Fuel: It is a form of aviation fuel made from renewable sources that lowers greenhouse gas emissions throughout its lifespan. Airbus and CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum agree to work together on creating locally sourced Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India.

5. C-Bot: C-Bot is a robot made by the National Institute of Oceanography that can dive up to 200 meters underwater. It's designed to help scientists learn more about the ocean's ecosystem by carrying various tools and sensors. This robot will assist in studying marine life, collecting samples, and exploring how climate affects the vast Indian Ocean.

6. CSIR-Jigyasa Student-Scientist Connect Program: The CSIR-Jigyasa Student-Scientist Connect Program is a project by the CSIR to encourage a scientific mindset among students and teachers. Its goal is to foster curiosity and scientific thinking in schools and colleges. This program allows students and teachers to apply what they've learned in science by visiting labs, working on small projects, participating in quizzes, and using their knowledge to benefit society.