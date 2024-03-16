Crime GPT: New AI Model to Help UP Police in Strengthening Security

New Delhi: As part of the ongoing collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government and Special Task Force, Staqu Technologies, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation enabler in India, on Friday launched its latest AI-powered tool, Crime GPT, that will help the UP Police by delivering swift information on any data like CCTV feed, images, audio related to crime and criminals.

Crime GPT is an extension of Staqu's pioneering Trinetra application. Trinetra uses facial recognition and audio cues to detect, monitor and maintain a criminal's trail, making it easier to track and apprehend the criminal.

Crime GPT will utilise the criminal database and deliver results based on written and audio inputs. For example, if any information is needed regarding the number of felonies committed by a criminal within the last two years, the query can be entered in written form or as a voice message.

The tool will immediately access the database and deliver the desired results. It comes with features such as facial recognition, speaker identification, voice recognition, and criminal gang analysis, among others.

"By interfacing with a digitised criminal database, Crime GPT facilitates tailored searches for law enforcement seeking precise details on targeted individuals, utilising both written and audio inputs," Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu Technologies, said in a statement.

With collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Police, Staqu had previously built a digitised database of more than 9,00,000 criminals.

"Crime GPT will help in faster retrieval of information, thereby helping in the ongoing investigations of criminal cases and help smoothing the necessary processes and formalities. It will help to collate data across various law enforcement centres helping in faster resolution," said Prashant Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh Police.