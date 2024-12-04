ETV Bharat / technology

Countdown Begins For ESA's Proba-3 Mission: When And Where To Watch ISRO Launch

Hyderabad: After years of hard work and dedication, the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 satellite is all set to be launched into space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today. The satellite will be carried by ISRO's PSLV-C59 vehicle containing two small spacecraft-- the Coronograph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) which will placed in a stacked configuration.

The successful launch of the PSLV-C59 will make it the 61st Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle and the 26th PSLV-XL satellite to be launched by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). ESA chose ISRO to launch the Proba-3 space mission, indicating the PSLV's reliability for complex orbital deliveries.

Proba-3 mission: When and where to watch live

Proba-3 mission is set to take off from SDSC in Sariharikota today at 4:08 PM (IST). People interested in watching the launch of the Proba-3 can catch it live on ISRO's official YouTube channel. The stream will start at 3:30 pm (IST) onwards.