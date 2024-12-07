ETV Bharat / technology

The World's Tiniest Robot Can Walk In Microscopic World And Capture Detailed Images

Hyderabad: Cornell researchers in physics and engineering have developed the tiniest walking robot ever. Designed to interact with visible light waves and move on its own, it can navigate to precise locations, like within a tissue sample. This tiny robot can then capture images and measure forces at the scale of the body's smallest structures.

Paul McEuen, the John A Newman Professor of Physical Science Emeritus in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S), mentioned that the walking robot, being small enough to interact with and shape light, effectively places a microscope’s lens directly into the microworld. He also noted that it can perform close-up imaging in ways that a regular microscope never could.

The paper titled “Magnetically Programmed Diffractive Robotics” was published on November 28 in Science, with Paul McEuen as the corresponding author. Conrad Smart from Cornell's Laboratory of Atomic and Solid State Physics (LASSP) and Tanner Pearson are the co-first authors of the study.

Cornell breaks its own record for the smallest robot

Cornell scientists, who already hold the world record for the smallest walking robot at 40-70 microns, have now developed even tinier diffractive robots measuring just 5 to 2 microns. According to Professor Itai Cohen, these new robots can be controlled through magnetic fields, allowing precise manipulation of their movements.