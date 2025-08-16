Consumers Don't Want To Talk To AI Chatbot For Support, 88% Prefer Human Interaction: Report

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is in full bloom in 2025. With the help of this technology, people can automate tasks, enhance decision-making, and ultimately provide efficiency across various industries. Organisations and individuals are working day in and day out to make AI better than yesterday.

Major tech companies, including Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Meta, and Google, have already begun shifting towards using AI and integrating it into their various products. Similarly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently announced that it will shift from being a traditional software developer to an AI-driven “intelligence machine”.

The AI race has led brands to adopt AI for greater efficiency, including the use of AI chatbots to enhance customer experience. Although companies have been using AI in the form of chatbots for years, generative AI has totally opened new possibilities, such as hyper-personalisation, faster customer support, and also predicting the needs of the customer.

The Verizon team surveyed 500 executives and 5,000 consumers across seven countries to know how well the AI-powered CX systems are working.

The report mentions that only 60 per cent of consumers felt satisfied with AI-powered interactions, while 88 per cent preferred human-led interactions. Nearly 47 per cent of consumers said that their biggest frustration has been not being able to reach a human. Brands themselves recognise this, with a similar percentage of executives reporting this as the main complaint they receive about AI-enabled interactions.

Personalisation is another key pointer found in the report. Only about 44 per cent of executives said that AI personalisation has seemed to be helpful to them, while only 26 per cent of consumers feel personalisation has improved. About 30 per cent of consumers said that AI personalisations have gone worse. Moreover, 65 per cent of executives limit their AI usage for personalisation due to data privacy concerns, while 54 per cent of consumers do not trust companies with their data, as companies might misuse their personal information.

Bridging the gap between AI and human interaction

According to a report shared by Verizon titled “AI and the Empathy Gap: Finding the Balance between AI and Human First Customer Experience”, the future of CX is not just about implementing AI but rather strategically integrating it into the systems to increase human connections and solve core problems faced by customers.

The report states an example of Exelon, an American utility services company. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company used generative AI to analyse middle-income households that might have trouble paying energy bills. This helped the company to create individual recommendations for assistance programmes, enabling the company to solve real-life problems with a human-centric approach.

Similarly, the company used generative AI to help customer service representatives handle calls more efficiently. The AI provided the right data at the right time and summarised calls, easing out human agent’s work.

Human role to stay

The main key highlight of the report is that human roles will stay and will not be replaced by AI. The report found that 44 per cent will balance investments between AI and human improvements. Many companies are training their staff to handle complaints about AI, understand AI prompts, and address data privacy concerns.

The report also recommends that companies should train employees to work alongside AI, to predict problems before their occurrence, and create new ways to measure AI’s impact. It also mentions companies to be transparent about personalisation, especially about how consumer data is used.