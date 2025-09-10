ETV Bharat / technology

From Combating Fraud Calls To Tracing Stolen Phones, Sanchar Saathi Emerges As India's Cyber Shield

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: With smartphones evolving into gateways for banking, e-entertainment, e-learning, e-healthcare, and e-governance services, India has emerged as the second-largest telecom ecosystem in the world, as mobile subscribers in the country cross the one billion mark. While the sheer number of connections reflects the widespread use of mobile technology, it also exposes users to a growing landscape of cyber threats. To tackle increasingly complex cyber threats, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)'s Sanchar Saathi mobile app aims to securely empower citizens.

As per the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) report, cybercrime incidents in India went from around 16 lakh in 2023 to over 20 lakh in 2024, emphasising the urgency for stronger cyber safety methodologies. Furthermore, "digital arrest" scams and associated cybercrimes reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal rose to over 1.23 lakh in 2024, of which more than 17,000 were reported by February 2025. Against the backdrop of these incidents, the Sanchar Saathi initiative has been established as an empowering medium in the fight against telecom-related fraud.

Adoption and impact

In less than a year since its launch in January this year, the Sanchar Saathi app has surpassed 50 lakh downloads, signalling a keen interest from the public to take digital self-protection measures. Through the Sanchar Saathi app dashboard, a total of 22.76 lakh stolen or lost devices have been tracked back to the owners, while a total of 37.28 lakh mobile devices have been blocked, which otherwise would have been misused.

In addition, the DoT revealed that over 3 crore fraudulent mobile connections have been terminated, 37.51 lakh devices blocked, 16.97 lakh WhatsApp accounts disabled, and 20,000 bulk SMS senders blacklisted, tangible proof of the platform’s effectiveness in combating digital fraud.

What experts have to say

Information Security Professional Varun Nair tells ETV Bharat, “As a cybersecurity professional, I view the Sanchar Saathi app as a pivotal step in securing India’s digital ecosystem. With over 50 lakh downloads and more than 22 lakh lost or stolen devices traced, it has already delivered a measurable impact. By enabling citizens to block devices, check SIM misuse, and report suspicious calls or messages through Chakshu, the platform strengthens individual protection while curbing large-scale fraud. In a nation where mobile phones power banking, healthcare, and governance, Sanchar Saathi acts as a digital safeguard, building trust, resilience, and confidence in India’s fast-expanding digital economy.”

Cyber law expert Karnnika A Seth says that apps like Sanchar Saathi aim at curbing and combating rising cybercrime cases in the nation and digitally empower citizens to enforce their rights and bring efficiencies to existing law enforcement mechanisms in the country.

"It addresses data protection and privacy concerns, including data at risk in stolen phones," she adds. "It will also deal with identity theft scams, including digital arrest cases wherein scamsters make suspicious calls to dupe gullible citizens. It strengthens the KYC regime and brings transparency, accountability, and safety in public infrastructure and delivery of telecom services to the public.”

Cybersecurity expert Amit Dubey tells ETV Bharat that Sanchar Saathi is not just about recovering stolen phones, it’s about restoring trust in the mobile ecosystem. "With millions of Indians using their phones as banks, wallets and IDs, blocking a lost device instantly closes the door for criminals. This initiative signals a turning point; technology is finally being used at scale to outpace cyber fraudsters," he adds.

Sanchar Saathi mobile app is available on both iOS and Android (ETV Bharat)

Cyber law expert Sakshar Duggal says that India’s telecom ecosystem is undoubtedly the backbone of banking, governance, and everyday survival. Sanchar Saathi is cyber law in action, which is shifting power back to citizens by enabling IMEI blocking, fraud reporting, and KYC verification at scale.

“With over a billion mobile subscribers, India is writing the global playbook for telecom security, and the next frontier lies in integrating this citizen-driven data with AI-powered fraud detection and predictive policing to move from reactive defence to proactive prevention," he adds.