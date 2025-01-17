ETV Bharat / technology

CNG-Powered TVS Jupiter Launched At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Check Top Speed, Power, Features

TVS Motors joins the likes of Bajaj Auto with the launch of CNG-powered Jupiter. ( Image Credit: TVS Motors (Used for Representational Purposes) )

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has revealed the Jupiter CNG scooter at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, joining Bajaj Auto in the space. Just like Bajaj Freedom, the Jupiter CNG is powered by both compressed natural gas and petrol. The new scooter claims to have a top speed of 80 kmph.

TVS Jupiter CNG: Design, storage, features

Aesthetically, the new Jupiter CNG retains much of the familiar design of its petrol counterpart, the Jupiter 125. The only noticeable difference is the CNG sticker on its front apron. Notably, TVS has fitted a 1.4 kg (9.5 litres) CNG cylinder under the seat, an approach reminiscent of the CNG variant of the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike.

Notably, the placement of the CNG cylinder under the seat means no storage space for the riders. This is in sharp contrast to the petrol Jupiter 125 which comes with an ample 33-litre boot space.

When it comes to features, the Jupiter CNG retains many of the advanced features from the petrol variant, including a digi-analogue display, a small cubby on the front apron fitted with a USB charger, and start/stop technology.