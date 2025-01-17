CNG-Powered TVS Jupiter Launched At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Check Top Speed, Power, Features

Hyderabad: TVS Motor has revealed the Jupiter CNG scooter at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, joining Bajaj Auto in the space. Just like Bajaj Freedom, the Jupiter CNG is powered by both compressed natural gas and petrol. The new scooter claims to have a top speed of 80 kmph.
TVS Jupiter CNG: Design, storage, features
Aesthetically, the new Jupiter CNG retains much of the familiar design of its petrol counterpart, the Jupiter 125. The only noticeable difference is the CNG sticker on its front apron. Notably, TVS has fitted a 1.4 kg (9.5 litres) CNG cylinder under the seat, an approach reminiscent of the CNG variant of the Bajaj Freedom CNG bike.
Notably, the placement of the CNG cylinder under the seat means no storage space for the riders. This is in sharp contrast to the petrol Jupiter 125 which comes with an ample 33-litre boot space.
When it comes to features, the Jupiter CNG retains many of the advanced features from the petrol variant, including a digi-analogue display, a small cubby on the front apron fitted with a USB charger, and start/stop technology.
TVS Jupiter CNG: Powertrain
Under the hood, the TVS Jupiter CNG is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.1 bhp of power at 6,000 rpm and 9.4Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. These figures are slightly lower compared to Jupiter 125's petrol-only variant, but the performance trade-off comes with the benefit of cleaner emissions and better mileage. The scooter claims to boast a top speed of 80 kmph.
TVS Jupiter 125 CNG: Expected Price
The new TVS Jupiter CNG is expected to be priced similarly to the petrol variants, which range from around Rs 80,000 to Rs 91,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).