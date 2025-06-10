ETV Bharat / technology

CNG Car Sales Surge in India as Fuel Prices And Eco-Consciousness Drive Consumer Shift

New Delhi: Indian car buyers are increasingly moving away from petrol and diesel, opting instead for vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), marking a major shift in India's automotive fuel preferences. With rising fuel costs, CNG dispensers are becoming more widely available across India, along with an expanding range of CNG-powered vehicles. The demand for these vehicles has grown exponentially, driven primarily by private buyers seeking fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives to petrol and diesel cars.

According to a recent report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the share of CNG vehicles in total passenger vehicle purchases surged by over 300 per cent between FY20 and FY25. Adoption rose from 6.3 per cent in FY20 to 19.5 per cent in FY25, surpassing diesel, which remained steady between 17 and 19 per cent. Meanwhile, petrol car purchases saw a sharp decline, dropping to 57.7 per cent in FY25 from 76.3 per cent in FY20.

Additionally, FY26 is shaping up to be a historic year, as one million CNG-powered vehicles—including cars, sedans, and SUVs—expected to be sold in a single fiscal year for the first time. This marks a 20 per cent increase from FY25, when 839,000 units were sold. Meanwhile, overall passenger vehicle sales are projected to rise by only 1 to 2 per cent.

Surprising Momentum, Broad-Based Growth

“This is one category which has surprised everyone,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), who also oversees Tata Motors' internal combustion engine passenger vehicle business. “It is growing in a robust manner, with availability improving.”

Contrary to earlier patterns where CNG was preferred largely by commercial fleet operators, the current growth is being driven predominantly by individual buyers. According to industry insiders, only about one-fifth of CNG vehicle sales today are attributed to the taxi segment.

Srivatsa pointed to improved availability, rising consumer confidence, and better product offerings across segments as the key growth enablers. “The appeal of CNG is not just economic, it’s also practical and increasingly aspirational,” he said.

Economics at the Wheel

Professor Bejon Kumar Misra, International Consumer Policy Expert, echoed the sentiment, highlighting both price sensitivity and eco-consciousness among Indian consumers. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “Consumers in India are increasingly leaning towards compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles over petrol cars for several reasons. They are extremely price-sensitive and always look for savings. CNG is generally less expensive than petrol, leading to lower fuel costs.”

Misra added that CNG vehicles offer environmental benefits, emitting fewer pollutants and greenhouse gases. “Environmentally conscious consumers see CNG vehicles as a way to reduce their carbon footprint. Government incentives like tax rebates and toll exemptions have also made them more attractive,” he said.

He further noted the drastic expansion of CNG fueling infrastructure and the performance parity many CNG models have achieved with petrol variants. “The stability of CNG prices compared to volatile petrol rates is also a major advantage. Additionally, CNG burns cleaner, which results in reduced engine wear and longer vehicle life, saving on maintenance costs.”