CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13 5G: A Detailed Comparison Of Two Value-For-Money Smartphones

Hyderabad: Nothing sub-brand CMF has launched its second smartphone—CMF Phone 2 Pro—featuring the same industrial design aesthetics as the CMF Phone 1 but with a thinner (7.8 mm) build, a lighter (185 grams) body, and better liquid ingress protection (IP54 instead of IP52). The new device also sports better specifications, which include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip and a triple rear camera setup that features a segment-first 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 20x ultra zoom in addition to a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

The new CMF Phone 2 Pro presents itself as a strong contender in the lower mid-range category. Although it is hard to find a direct competitor to the device, its closest competitor happens to be the Oppo K13 5G, the newest lower mid-range smartphone from the Chinese OEM, featuring a massive 7,000 mAh battery. Let's take a closer look at the two smartphones and their differences.

Reasons to choose CMF Phone 2 Pro

Design-wise the CMF Phone 2 Pro stands apart with its industrial look, complete with removable back and aluminium screws, which is now more visually appealing with a dual-tone finish. It also comes with an accessory point like its predecessor to attach items like wallet, stand, and lanyard cable to the phone. The Oppo K13 5G, on the other hand, sports a striking look, which is more or less like other smartphones in the category. Since the CMF device is now thinner, it appears to be a better choice based on design. However, do note that the Oppo smartphone offers better protection against dust and water with an IP65 rating, compared to CMF Phone 2 Pro's IP54 certification.

Both smartphones feature a tall Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the difference between the two displays is not substantial, the CMF device takes the lead with a higher peak brightness (3,000 nits) as opposed to Oppo's 1,200 nits peak brightness.

While we can't comment on the camera performance, the CMF Phone 2 Pro offers better on-sheet specifications with a 50MP telephoto camera (2x optical zoom) and an 8MP ultrawide camera as opposed to Oppo K13 5G's 2MP depth sensor. The CMF handset also supports interchangeable lenses for the primary camera, such as a fish-eye lens or a macro lens. Both devices sport a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro runs Nothing OS 3, and the Oppo K13 5G runs ColorOS 15, both based on Android 15. While both systems offer a bunch of user-centric features, the Nothing OS takes the lead over the ColorOS for being bloatware-free and not including UI-integrated advertisements. Also, while CMF Phone 2 Pro offers 3 years of major OS updates, the Oppo K13 supports only 2 years of OS updates.

Reasons to choose Oppo K13 5G

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which is said to offer up to 10 per cent faster CPU and up to 5 per cent better GPU over Dimensity 7300 chip that powers CMF Phone 1. The Oppo K13 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. While there is not much of a difference between the powers of two chipsets, the Snapdragon SoC offers slightly better performance numbers on benchmarks. As per their respective marketing materials, CMF Phone 2 Pro scores 710,000+ on Antutu, whereas the Oppo K13 5G scores 790,900+ on Antutu. The real-world performance might vary based on usage.

The Oppo smartphone also features a cooling system (60cm square of graphite and 57cm square of VC) to ensure better heat dissipation and stable performance during heavy workloads.

Compared to the CMF device, the Oppo K13 5G is slightly thicker at 8.5mm, but it is still impressive when you take into consideration the 7,000mAh battery it holds. Compared to CMF Phone 2 Pro's 5,000mAh battery, the Oppo handset is expected to give better battery backup. The Oppo K13 5G also trumps the CMF offering in the charging speed area as it supports 80W fast wired charging, which claims to charge the massive 7,000mAh battery from zero to 100 per cent in just 56 minutes. The CMF Phone 2 Pro supports 33W fast charging.

The Oppo K13 5G is cheaper than the CMF Phone 2 Pro by Rs 1,000. Without offers and discounts, the CMF Phone 2 Pro costs Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, whereas the Oppo K13 5G costs Rs 17,999 for the same configuration. The CMF device will go on sale on May 5 with a Rs 1,000 discount offer, making both devices similar on the price front. The Oppo device is no longer available at a discounted price.

CMF Phone 2 Pro vs Oppo K13 5G: Verdict

Based on the specifications sheets, both smartphones are value-for-money and come with their own pros and cons. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is for people who want a lightweight and slim smartphone with a distinct style, a slightly better display, a versatile camera system (especially the telephoto lens), and better software. Meanwhile, the Oppo K13 5G is for people who want a regular device with better ingress protection, a bigger battery, a faster charging solution, and slightly better peak performance.

Feature CMF Phone 2 Pro Oppo K13 5G Design 7.8mm thin, Weighs 185 grams 8.5mm thin, Weighs 208 grams Build Quality IP54 ingress protection IP65 ingress protection Display 6.77" Full HD+ AMOLED

120Hz

3,000 nits peak brightness 6.67" Full HD+ AMOLED

120Hz

1,200 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro (4nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 (4nm) Antutu Score 710,000+ 790,900+ Cooling System - Graphite + Vapor Chamber cooling Camera Setup 50MP (Primary) + 50MP (Telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 20x ultra zoom) + 8MP (Ultrawide) 50MP (Primary) + 2MP (Depth Sensor) Selfie Camera 16MP 16MP Operating System Nothing OS 3 (Android 15), 3 years OS updates ColorOS 15 (Android 15), 2 years OS updates Battery 5,000mAh 7,000mAh Charging Speed 33W fast wired charging 80W fast wired charging (0-100% in 56 mins) Price (India) ₹18,999 (8GB + 128GB) ₹17,999 (8GB + 128GB)

