CMF Phone 2 Pro To Launch Alongside Three New Earbuds In India: Design And Launch Date Revealed

Hyderabad: Nothing sub-brand CMF is set to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro soon. It is expected that the purported device will be the successor to the existing CMF Phone 1, launched in September 2023. Along with the upcoming smartphone, CMF will also announce the CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2a, and the CMF Buds 2 Plus.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Launch Date

Nothing announced that the CMF Phone 2 Pro would be launched in India and global markets on April 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST. Notably, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will be the second handset from CMF, following the CMF Phone 1, which was launched in September 2023. However, it will not be the sole product to be launched on April 28. The handset will be accompanied by three new audio products, which include the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.

As details for all the upcoming devices remain limited, the company has teased the back panel of the purported CMF handset. The video showcases a glossy rear panel with matte finish plastic edges and a screw which holds the redesigned rear panel in place, just like the CMF Phone 1. Along with these features, a 'CMF by Nothing' logo is also placed on the bottom-left side. It is expected that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will have enhancements over its predecessor.

CMF Phone 1: Specifications

The CMF Phone 1 is a mid-range smartphone which sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED LTPS display with to 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The CMF Phone 1 sports a dual-camera setup which includes a 50MP primary rear camera with an unspecified Sony sensor with EIS support. It has a 16MP front camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

