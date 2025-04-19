CMF Phone 2 Pro Back Panel, Camera, And Chipset Details Revealed Ahead Of April 28 Launch

Hyderabad: CMF by Nothing has revealed a teaser which showcases the back panel of the upcoming handset. Earlier, the Nothing sub-brand teased the rear camera design and specifications. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to be launched on April 28, 2025, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and a triple rear camera setup, which includes a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide camera. In contrast, the CMF Phone 1 featured a dual rear camera setup.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Design and specifications

A new X post from CMF showed that the upcoming Phone 2 Pro smartphone will have a hard plastic back panel with rounded corners, and a screw keeping it in place. Furthermore, the post indicates that the upcoming handset could feature a dual-tone finish. As per the X post, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely come in Orange and Grey shades.

The previous teaser showed the camera unit for the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro smartphone. The device will come under the budget segment, but has been confirmed to offer a triple rear camera module, comprising of a 50MP 1/1.57-inch sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Additionally, the camera setup will also include an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. The upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro would be a significant upgrade over the CMF Phone 1 handset, as it came with a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

The upcoming device, CMF Phone 2 Pro, has been confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. According to a press release, the Nothing sub-brand claims that the chipset will deliver 10 per cent faster CPU and up to 5 per cent GPU enhancements compared to the CMF Phone 1. Moreover, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset comes with a sixth-generation NPU with up to 4.8 TOPS AI computing power.

Additionally, the upcoming device will likely provide 120 FPS (frames per second) for BGMI gaming, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, and 53 per cent more network boost. The CMF Phone 2 Pro could have a thin and lightweight design.

Alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the Nothing sub-brand is expected to launch the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus earphones. Recently, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President of Nothing, revealed that the device will come with a charger and a transparent protective back cover in the box.

Also Read: CMF Phone 2 Pro To Launch Alongside Three New Earbuds In India: Design And Launch Date Revealed