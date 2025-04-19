CMF Phone 2 Pro Back Panel, Camera, And Chipset Details Revealed Ahead Of April 28 Launch

Hyderabad: CMF by Nothing has revealed a teaser which showcases the back panel of the upcoming handset. Earlier, the Nothing sub-brand teased the rear camera design and specifications. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is set to be launched on April 28, 2025, with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and a triple rear camera setup, which includes a telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide camera. In contrast, the CMF Phone 1 featured a dual rear camera setup.
CMF Phone 2 Pro: Design and specifications
A new X post from CMF showed that the upcoming Phone 2 Pro smartphone will have a hard plastic back panel with rounded corners, and a screw keeping it in place. Furthermore, the post indicates that the upcoming handset could feature a dual-tone finish. As per the X post, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely come in Orange and Grey shades.
Refined feel. Elevated finish.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 19, 2025
CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/8TK9HDS2qf
The previous teaser showed the camera unit for the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro smartphone. The device will come under the budget segment, but has been confirmed to offer a triple rear camera module, comprising of a 50MP 1/1.57-inch sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Additionally, the camera setup will also include an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.5-degree field of view. The upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro would be a significant upgrade over the CMF Phone 1 handset, as it came with a 50MP dual rear camera setup.
Built for light, depth and detail.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 18, 2025
Redesigned from the inside out.
CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/rID9INz7KU
The upcoming device, CMF Phone 2 Pro, has been confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. According to a press release, the Nothing sub-brand claims that the chipset will deliver 10 per cent faster CPU and up to 5 per cent GPU enhancements compared to the CMF Phone 1. Moreover, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset comes with a sixth-generation NPU with up to 4.8 TOPS AI computing power.
Powerful from the core.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 16, 2025
CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/kTSfOe9QyM
Additionally, the upcoming device will likely provide 120 FPS (frames per second) for BGMI gaming, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, and 53 per cent more network boost. The CMF Phone 2 Pro could have a thin and lightweight design.
Alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the Nothing sub-brand is expected to launch the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus earphones. Recently, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President of Nothing, revealed that the device will come with a charger and a transparent protective back cover in the box.
Also Read: CMF Phone 2 Pro To Launch Alongside Three New Earbuds In India: Design And Launch Date Revealed