CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Of Playback Time Launched In Select Global Markets: Price, Specifications
The CMF Headphone Pro is claimed to offer a talk time of up to 50 hours on a single charge.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, launched its first pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, in select global markets. It comes equipped with 40mm drivers, supports 40dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), Hi-Res Audio playback, and LDAC codec. The headphone delivers up to 100 hours of audio playback and up to 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. It comes in three colours and also features interchangeable cushions.
CMF Headphone Pro: Price, availability
The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at $99 (around Rs 8,700) in the US. It costs GBP 79 (around Rs 9,426 ) in the UK and EUR 99 (around Rs 10,000) in Europe, making it more expensive in these regions compared to the US. The headphone comes in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey shades.
Sales are currently live in the UK and the European Union (EU), while customers in the US will have to wait until October 7, 2025, to purchase the headphones.
Headphone Pro.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 29, 2025
Available from today, starting with EU and UK. pic.twitter.com/pZ2sHcgV82
The CMF Headphone Pro will be available for purchase via the Nothing website and select partners.
CMF has not officially announced when the CMF Headphone Pro will launch in India or other markets.
CMF Headphone Pro: Specifications
The CMF Headphone Pro features 40mm drivers with nickel-plated diaphragms that are designed to reduce distortion and enhance clarity. It includes a 16.5mm copper voice coil, precision bass duct supports, and a dual-chamber design.
The headphone supports Sub-band Coding (SBC) and Lossless Digital Audio Codec (LDAC), along with Hi-Res Audio playback. It also supports ANC.
The company claims that the Headphone Pro offers 50 hours of talktime and 100 hours of playback time on a single charge. Notably, the playback time drops to 50 hours when ANC is enabled. It features a USB Type-C port for wired audio playback and charging. The headphone is claimed to deliver a playtime of up to five hours with five minutes of quick charging, and takes around two hours to charge fully.
Introducing Headphone Pro.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 29, 2025
Remix. Everything. pic.twitter.com/eFGXZd0ce3
The right ear cup features a roller dial that allows users to adjust volume, play or pause, or go to the next or previous audio tracks. On the left ear cup, it has an ‘Energy’ slider that lets users adjust bass and treble levels based on the audio track. Additionally, a customisable button offers quick access to AI assistant activation.
Users can personalise the controls of the CMF Headphone Pro using the Nothing X app, including the level of ANC.
The CMF Headphone Pro is also available with interchangeable cushions in Light Green and Orange.