CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Of Playback Time Launched In Select Global Markets: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, launched its first pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, in select global markets. It comes equipped with 40mm drivers, supports 40dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), Hi-Res Audio playback, and LDAC codec. The headphone delivers up to 100 hours of audio playback and up to 50 hours of talk time on a single charge. It comes in three colours and also features interchangeable cushions.

CMF Headphone Pro: Price, availability

The CMF Headphone Pro is priced at $99 (around Rs 8,700) in the US. It costs GBP 79 (around Rs 9,426 ) in the UK and EUR 99 (around Rs 10,000) in Europe, making it more expensive in these regions compared to the US. The headphone comes in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey shades.

Sales are currently live in the UK and the European Union (EU), while customers in the US will have to wait until October 7, 2025, to purchase the headphones.

The CMF Headphone Pro will be available for purchase via the Nothing website and select partners.

CMF has not officially announced when the CMF Headphone Pro will launch in India or other markets.