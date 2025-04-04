CMF Phone 2 To Be Launched Soon; Company Releases Teaser For New Smartphone Launch

Hyderabad: CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, has posted a teaser on its social media platforms showcasing the rear camera module of the upcoming handset. It is speculated that the CMF Phone 2 could be launched soon, becoming the successor of the CMF Phone 1, and will go on sale via Flipkart.

CMF Phone 2: Launch Soon

CMF by Nothing shared a teaser of the upcoming CMF Phone 2 on X. The post showcased the back panel of the smartphone in its signature orange shade with a single camera module. This indicates that the handset will come with a single rear camera instead of the dual camera present on the Nothing Phone 1. The camera sensor of the Phone 2 is placed vertically on the back, with a flash positioned below it.

Notably, the post did not mention the name or launch date of the teased smartphone. It is anticipated that the upcoming device will be the CMF Phone 2. A recent Reddit post by UpperPerformer6651 suggested that the upcoming CMF handset will have a triple-camera setup on its rear. CMF teased new products with Pokemon posters, and the phone is expected to be codenamed Bulbasaur.

Moreover, a microsite is live on Flipkart for the upcoming CMF smartphone, showcasing the camera module of the phone with the tagline "in search of the perfect shot." This confirms that the new device will be available for retail via e-commerce platforms.

CMF Phone 1

CMF by Nothing launched its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, in July last year at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for its 6GB+128GB RAM and storage variant. Therefore, it is expected that the CMF Phone 2 will likely be priced similarly.

The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The CMF Phone 1 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary Sony camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging support. The CMF Phone 1 has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.