CMF Buds 2 Series With Up To 50dB Noise Cancellation, 61.5 hours Battery Life Launched in India

Hyderabad: CMF by Nothing has launched the CMF Buds 2a, CMF Buds 2, and CMF Buds 2 Plus TWS earphones in India. These earphones support up to 50dB of noise cancellation (ANC) and offer a total battery life of up to 61.5 hours with their respective charging cases. The new TWS are compatible with the Nothing X app and supports dual-device connectivity. Notably, these earbuds have a similar design to the existing CMF Buds Pro 2, which was launched in July last year in India.

CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus: Price

The CMF Buds 2a is priced at Rs 2,199, the CMF Buds 2 is priced at Rs 2,699, and the CMF Buds 2 Plus is priced at Rs 3,299. The CMF Buds 2a and the CMF Buds 2 are available in three colours. The former comes in Orange, Light Grey, and Dark Grey shades, while the latter is available in Light Green, Dark Grey, and Orange colourways. The CMF Buds 2 Plus comes in two colours: Light Grey and Blue. These TWS earbuds will be available for retail via Flipkart in India.

Model Price (Rs) Available Colors CMF Buds 2a 2,199 Orange, Light Grey, Dark Grey CMF Buds 2 2,699 Light Green, Dark Grey, Orange CMF Buds 2 Plus 3,299 Light Grey, Blue

CMF Buds 2a

CMF Buds 2a (Image Credit: Nothing)

The CMF Buds 2a comes with 42dB ANC with transparency mode, 12.4mm bio-fibre driver with Dirag tuning, ultra bass technology 2.0, 4 HD mics with clear voice technology, and can access up to 110ms low latency mode via the Nothing X app. Moreover, the TWS earbuds have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It is claimed that after turning off its ANC, the TWS earbuds can be used for 8 hours. With the charging case, the Buds 2a offers a battery life of up to 35.5 hours. The earbuds pack a 43mAh battery, while the charging case has a 460mAh battery. It supports fast charging and can be used for 5.5 hours with just 10 minutes of charging.

CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 (Image Credit: Nothing)

The CMF Buds 2 features 48dB Hybrid ANC support, 11mm PMI drivers with Dirac Opteo technology, ultra bass technology 2.0, spatial audio effect technology, 6 HD mics with clear voice technology 3.0, wind noise reduction 3.0, and up to 110ms low latency mode with Nothing X app. It has an IP55 rating for dust and splash ingress. It is claimed that the TWS earphones can be used for 8 hours, turning off ANC, while using the charging case, the CMF Buds 2 have a battery life of up to 55 hours. The earphones come with a 53mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 460mAh battery. Using fast charging support, the earbuds can be used for 5.5 hours after 10 minutes of charging.

CMF Buds 2 Plus

CMF Buds 2 Plus (Image Credit: Nothing)

The CMF Buds 2 Plus sports 50dB Hybrid ANC support with smart adaptive mode, 12mm LCP drivers with Hi-Res LDAC and hearing compensation, ultra bass technology 2.0, spatial audio effect technology, 6 HD mics, clear voice technology 3.0, wind noise reduction 3.0, and low latency mode of up to 110ms via Nothing X app. It has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The TWS earbuds are claimed to last for up to 14 hours while ANC is turned off, and have a battery life of up to 61.5 hours with the charging case. The CMF Buds 2 Plus supports fast charging and can be used for 7.5 hours with 10 minutes of charging.

Features/Specifications CMF Buds 2 CMF Buds 2 Plus CMF Buds 2a ANC 48dB Hybrid ANC 50 dB Hybrid ANC (Smart Adaptive Mode) 42 dB ANC with transparency mode Driver 11 mm PMI driver with Dirac Opteo 12 mm LCP driver with Hi-Res LDAC and hearing compensation 12.4 mm Bio-Fiber Driver with Dirac Tuning Audio Features Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, Spatial Audio Effect Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, Spatial Audio Effect Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 Battery Life (Buds) 13.5 hours (ANC off) 14 hours (ANC off) 8 hours (ANC off) Battery Life (Case) Up to 55 hours up to 61.5 hours Up to 35.5 hours Fast Charging 10 minutes to 7.5 hours (with case) 10 minutes to 8.5 hours (with case) 10 minutes to 5.5 hours (with case) Battery Capacity 53mAh (buds), 460mAh (case) 53mAh (buds), 460mAh (case) 43mAh (buds), 460mAh (case) Microphone 6 HD mics, Clear Voice Technology 3.0, Wind Noise Reduction 3.0 6 HD mics, Clear Voice Technology 3.0, Wind Noise Reduction 3.0 4 HD Mics, Clear Voice Technology Low Latency Mode 110ms(Nothing OS) 110ms(Nothing OS) 110ms(Nothing OS) Dust/water resistance IP55 IP55 IP54

Alongside these TWS earbuds, CMF by Nothing launched the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via a micro SD card. It boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary, a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide sensors. The device sports a 16 MP front-facing camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W charging support. The CMF Phone 2 Pro runs Nothing OS 3.2 based on Android 15.

