Cloud-Only Alexa: Amazon To End On-Device Alexa Processing Starting March 2025

Hyderabad: Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon is reportedly informing Amazon Echo users that voice requests sent to Alexa will soon stop supporting on-device processing. According to Ars Technica, Amazon is planning to stop local processing of voice recordings for Echo devices starting from March 28, 2025. The Seattle-based company is reportedly planning the change since the introduction of its new AI-powered virtual assistant Alexa+, which will entirely be cloud-based. Moreover, those Echo users who wish to keep continuing the local processing will reportedly lose the VoiceID functionality of Alexa.

In 2021, Amazon added the on-device voice processing functionality on Echo devices. This functionality allowed users to opt for a privacy-driven approach. However, the company has now decided to automatically send every command spoken to the Echo devices to the cloud.

Notably, the Seattle-based e-commerce company has not fully removed the on-device processing. Several functions, such as wake word detection and visual ID will stay on-device. The company has also claimed that the Echo devices with the 'Do Not Send Voice Recordings' feature were limited only to models, such as Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Show 10, and Echo Show 15 which were used by a small number of customers. So, once this feature is discontinued from March 28, 2025, the privacy settings of the users will be automatically updated to delete voice recordings after they are processed in the cloud.

As per the report, Amazon has sent an email to all Echo users to inform them about the discontinuation of the on-device voice processing. Reportedly, these emails were only sent to those users who had enabled the "Do Not Send Voice Recordings" feature on their Echo devices.

The Alexa Voice ID is a feature that enables Alexa to personalise user experience and share information such as calendars, events, reminders, music, and more. The Voice ID will receive a major upgrade with the new AI-powered Alexa+, as it will be able to understand contextual information and make recommendations more personalised. Moreover, the updated Alexa Voice ID will be able to recognise the different voices of users. However, Echo users who do not wish to send their voice recordings to the cloud will not have access to the Legacy version of Voice ID after March 28, 2025, the report claims.

The report also mentions that the Alexa voice requests collected from Echo users will always be encrypted with multiple security layers to keep a user's information safe. Irrespective of the assurance given by the company, this move will raise concerns for those Echo users who prefer to maintain their privacy on the device.