Climate Change To Reduce Number Of Satellites That Can Orbit In Space: Study Explains The Reason

Hyderabad: Climate Change is known to have widespread implications for the planet, affecting ecosystems, weather patterns, sea levels, biodiversity, agricultural productivity, and the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide. Now a new study by MIT aerospace engineers claims that greenhouse gas emissions are changing the near-Earth space environment, which, over time, will reduce the number of satellites that can sustainably operate in that region.

The study, published in Nature Sustainability, says that climate change will reduce the atmosphere's ability to burn up old space junk. This in turn will lead to a reduced number of satellites that can safely orbit in space. Let's take a detailed look at the study.

Greenhouse gases affecting the near-Earth space environment

The new study says that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases are causing the upper atmosphere to shrink, which also includes the thermosphere where the International Space Station and most satellites orbit. This contraction reduces atmospheric drag, which ordinarily helps remove old satellites and debris by pulling them to lower altitudes to burn up.

This computer-generated orbital debris graphic displays tracked debris objects in 2010. (Image Credits: NASA)

Consequently, reduced drag is extending the lifespan of space junk. The study warns that an increased lifespan of space debris is also increasing the risk of orbital collisions and long-term clutter in critical regions of near-Earth space.

Reduced satellite carrying capacity for LEO

The team conducted simulations to assess how carbon emissions impact the upper atmosphere and orbital dynamics. Their findings suggest that by 2100, greenhouse gases could decrease the "satellite carrying capacity" of the most popular low Earth orbit (LEO) regions by 50-66 per cent.

“Our behaviour with greenhouse gases here on Earth over the past 100 years is having an effect on how we operate satellites over the next 100 years,” said study author and associate professor in MIT’s Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AeroAstro) Richard Linares.

Lead author and a graduate student in AeroAstro William Parker, stated that the upper atmosphere is in a fragile state due to the disruptions caused by climate change. He also mentioned that there has been a significant increase in satellite launches, particularly for delivering broadband internet from space. Parker warned that without careful management of this activity and efforts to reduce emissions, space could become overcrowded, resulting in more collisions and debris.