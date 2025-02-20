'City-Killer' Asteroid 2024 YR4 Now Has Lower Chances Of Striking Earth, But Not Zero

Hyderabad: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is closely monitoring the 2024 YR4-- an asteroid with the potential to strike Earth and level a city on December 22, 2032. Following a week of limited visibility around the full moon, astronomers have resumed observations of the asteroid now that the skies are darker. The chances of 2024 YR4 hitting the Earth have reduced from an earlier probability of 3.1 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Dark skies and new observations spell lower impact probability

On February 18, NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California updated the impact probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 in 2032 to 3.1 per cent, following the incorporation of the new observations reported to the Minor Planet Center.

Notably, this was the highest impact probability NASA has ever recorded for an object of this size or larger. However, the new data collected overnight on Wednesday, February 19, reduced the impact probability to 1.5 per cent.

Asteroid 2024 YR4 and future observations

"Each additional night of observations improves our understanding of where the asteroid could be on December 22, 2032, and underlines the importance of gathering enough data so that our planetary defence experts can determine the future risk to the Earth," NASA said in a blog.

The space agency expects the impact probability to continue to evolve as new observations of asteroid 2024 YR4 are made over the coming days and weeks.

While the new data has reduced the impact probability of the asteroid 2024 YR4 with Earth from 3.1 per cent to 1.5 per cent, these recent observations have further constrained the uncertainty around the asteroid’s trajectory.

Graphic of the possible locations of 2024 YR4 on Dec 22, 2032 (NASA)

The yellow dots in the graphic attached above showcase the possible locations of 2024 YR4 on December 22, 2032. "As we continue to observe the asteroid’s motion over time, the region of possible locations will shrink even further," NASA explained.

"For the impact probability to drop to zero, the Earth would need to fall outside of the range of potential locations of asteroid 2024 YR4 on Dec. 22, 2032," the space agency added.

Additionally, there is a much lower chance of the asteroid hitting the Moon. Current calculations estimate the probability of this impact to be 0.8 per cent.

Notably, NASA’s ability to discover unknown asteroids will accelerate with the launch of the Near-Earth Object Surveyor mission, set to launch by September 2027. It will hunt asteroids in infrared, as asteroids and comets glow in the infrared as they’re heated by sunlight.