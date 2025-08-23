ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen Opens Pre-Bookings For Upcoming Basalt X In India: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

As per the official post, the Citroen Basalt X will come with a blacked-out theme. ( Image Credit: Citreon )

Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen has announced the pre-bookings for the upcoming Citroen Basalt X in India. The upcoming Citroen Basalt X will be introduced as part of the company’s “Shift into the New 2.0” strategy, under which Citroen aims to align its products in accordance with the expectations of the Indian customers.

As per the official post shared by the company, the Basalt X will receive a blacked-out theme inside-out along with a refreshed interior. It is expected that additional features will be revealed by the company closer to the launch.

The upcoming vehicle can be pre-booked via the company’s dealership or its official website by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

With the introduction of the Citroen Basalt X in India, the French automaker aims to strengthen its position in the Indian market, as the brand is still building its recognition against its strong competitors. By offering early access to bookings, Citroen looks forward to creating a general interest ahead of the official launch and showcasing its latest customer-centric updates.