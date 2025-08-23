ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen Opens Pre-Bookings For Upcoming Basalt X In India: Here's Everything You Need To Know

The upcoming Citroen Basalt X can be pre-booked via the company’s dealership or its official website for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

As per the official post, the Citroen Basalt X will come with a blacked-out theme. (Image Credit: Citreon)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 23, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen has announced the pre-bookings for the upcoming Citroen Basalt X in India. The upcoming Citroen Basalt X will be introduced as part of the company’s “Shift into the New 2.0” strategy, under which Citroen aims to align its products in accordance with the expectations of the Indian customers.

As per the official post shared by the company, the Basalt X will receive a blacked-out theme inside-out along with a refreshed interior. It is expected that additional features will be revealed by the company closer to the launch.

The upcoming vehicle can be pre-booked via the company’s dealership or its official website by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.

With the introduction of the Citroen Basalt X in India, the French automaker aims to strengthen its position in the Indian market, as the brand is still building its recognition against its strong competitors. By offering early access to bookings, Citroen looks forward to creating a general interest ahead of the official launch and showcasing its latest customer-centric updates.

Citroen C3X

Citroen recently launched the Citroen C3X in India, priced at Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The C3X is based on the standard Citroen C3 with enhanced features. Key features of the Citroen C3X include the Proxi-Sense Passive Entry and Push Start system for hands-free access (first in its segment), Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, HALO 360-degree camera system that offers seven different viewing angles.

Citroen Opens Pre-Bookings For Upcoming Basalt X In India: Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Citreon Basalt X Interior Elements Teased (Image Credit: Citreon)

The vehicle also features an auto-dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM), LED Vision projector headlamps, projector fog lamps, LED DRLs, and LED cabin lighting.

The Citroen C3X offers a leatherette-finished instrument panel and a 10.25-inch Citroen Connect touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It sports a rear USB Type-C charging port.

In terms of safety, the Citroen C3X comes with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX mounts, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), high-speed alert, and perimeter alarm.

The HALO 360-degree camera system comes as an optional add-on feature on select variants. Bookings for the Citroen C3X have already begun, and deliveries are expected to commence from early September 2025.

