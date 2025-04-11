Citroen Dark Edition For C3, Basalt, Aircross Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Citroen has launched the Dark Edition of the Basalt, C3, and Aircross in India. The new edition for all three models will be based on their top-spec variants—Max for Basalt and Aircross, Shine for C3—and retailed as limited-edition vehicles. Citroen India ambassador MS Dhoni received the first Citroen Basalt Black Edition unit in India.

Citroen Dark Edition: Price

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition starts at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Basalt and Aircross Dark Editions start at Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The price list is mentioned below:

Citroen Dark Edition - Price List Model Dark Edition Price Standard Price Difference Citroen C3 Shine Dark Edition (MT) Rs 8.38 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 22,500 Citroen C3 Shine Turbo Dark Edition (MT) Rs 9.58 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh Rs 22,500 Citroen C3 Shine Turbo Dark Edition (AT) Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 19,500 Citroen Basalt Turbo Max Dark Edition (MT) Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 23,000 Citroen Aircross Turbo Max Dark Edition (MT) Rs 13.13 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 22,500 Citroen Basalt Turbo Max Dark Edition AT) Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 13.87 lakh Rs 23,000 Citroen Aircross Turbo Max Dark Edition (AT) Rs 14.27 lakh Rs 14.04 lakh Rs 22,500

Citroen Dark Edition: What's New?

The Dark Edition for the three models -- Basalt, C3, and Aircross -- receive a full black shade named Pearl Nera Black. To match the dark theme, chrome elements such as the badging, grille, and body inserts have been finished in Dark Chrome. Notably, the 'Dark Edition' badging is present on both front fenders and the C-pillar as well. The interior of the Dark Editions also features cosmetic changes, which include the new Metropolitan Black leatherette-wrapped seats and a leatherette-wrapped instrument panel with red stitching. The headrests feature the 'Dark Edition' badging as well.

Citroen Dark Edition: Features

Apart from cosmetic upgrades, the Dark Edition models do not get any feature updates and instead have the same feature list as their top-spec variants. Common features of the Dark Edition models include a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio controls, remote keyless entry, and Auto AC. Standard safety features include six airbags, a hill-hold assist, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.

Citroen Dark Edition: Specifications

Mechanically, the Dark Edition models share the same powertrains as their standard top-end counterparts. All three models will be equipped with a 1.2L, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine which produces a power output of 109 bhp and torque of 190 Nm with the 6-speed manual transmission and 205 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Citroen Dark Edition: Rivals

In India, the Citroen C3 rivals the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Basalt coupe is the direct competitor of the Tata Curvv. The Aircross competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder. Similarly, the Citroen Dark Edition models will rival the Dark Editions of its competitor vehicles.