Citroen C3, Basalt, And C3 Aircross Models To Feature In Dark Edition Avatar Reveals Offical Teaser

Hyderabad: Citroen has released a teaser for the upcoming 'Dark Edition' for its C3, Basalt, and C3 Aircross models on its social media platforms. The French automaker plans to launch the dark editions in India soon.

Just like the dark editions go, most of these models will only undergo visual changes and no mechanical changes will be done. The teaser shows that the three Citroen models will have multiple blacked-out elements which include badges, air vents, seats, dashboards, and grille. Earlier the company showcased a teaser specifically for the Basalt dark edition.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Expected Interior and Features

Based on the visuals shown in the previous teasers, the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition could likely feature a blacked-out interior with matching upholstery. It is expected that the Basalt will retain its original interior layout but in black colour. This indicates that the dashboard will showcase a unified black design, replacing the beige and brown colour schemes. The AC controls are expected to be finished in dark chrome.

Furthermore, the upcoming Basalt is expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety features, the vehicle would include six airbags as standard, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a rear-parking camera with sensors, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and more. It is expected that all these things will remain the same.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Expected Specifications

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is expected to be powered by a 1.2L, three-cylinder, turbo petrol engine which would generate a power output of 109 bhp and a torque of 190 Nm for its 6-speed manual transmission variant. While the torque converter automatic model would produce a torque of 205 Nm, retaining other elements. The manual variant delivers 19.5 kmpl of fuel efficiency, while the automatic variant provides 18.7 kmpl.