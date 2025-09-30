ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen C3 Aircross Scores 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The mid-size SUV secured 27.05 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection and 40 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection.

Citroen C3 Aircross Scores 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test
The Bharat NCAP conducted the safety rating tests on the C3 Aircross in July 2025. (Image Credit: Citroen)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Bharat NCAP has officially released the crash test results for the Citroen C3 Aircross. It is the first car from the French automaker to score a full 5-star safety rating in the crash test. The C3 Aircross secured 27.05 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) crash tests and 40 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) tests.

The Bharat NCAP conducted the safety rating tests on the C3 Aircross in July 2025. Below are the variants for which the safety ratings are applicable.

Engine NameEngine TypeTransmissionVariantSeating Configuration
1.2L PureTech 82Naturally aspirated (NA)ManualYou5 Seater
1.2L PureTech 82Plus
1.2L PureTech 110Turbocharged Plus
1.2L PureTech 110Max
1.2L PureTech 110AutomaticPlus
1.2L PureTech 110Max

Citroen C3 Aircross: Adult occupant protection

Under the AOP crash tests, the Citroen C3 Aircross scored 11.05 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, and 16 points out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test.

The vehicle lost 4.95 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The dummy driver received only a ‘marginal’ level of protection to its chest and pelvic region, while both shinbones received an ‘adequate’ level of protection during the test.

Meanwhile, the co-passenger received an ‘adequate’ level of protection to the chest and a ‘marginal’ level of protection to the pelvic region. Notably, the co-passenger’s shinbones received a ‘good’ level of protection. Overall, both driver and co-passenger dummies received a ‘good’ level of protection during the crash test.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Child occupant protection

The Citroen C3 Aircross secured 40 points out of 49 in the child occupant protection crash tests. It received 24 points out of 24 in the Dynamic tests, 12 points out of 12 in the Child Restraint Systems (CRS) tests, and 4 points out of 13 in the Vehicle Assessment tests.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Safety Features

The Citroen C3 Aircross comes with six airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), electronic stability programme (ESP), hill hold, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and high-speed alerts as standard safety features. Higher variants also include a rear-parking camera along with a tyre monitoring system (TPMS).

Citroen C3 Aircross: Specifications

The French automaker offers this mid-size SUV in two engine options: Puretech 82 and Puretech 110.

The naturally aspirated Puretech 82 petrol engine produces a peak power output of 80.87 bhp at 5,750 rpm and peak torque of 115 Nm at 3,750 rpm. It comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Meanwhile, the turbocharged Puretech 110 petrol engine generates a peak power output of 108.49 bhp at 5,500 rpm and peak torque of 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It is available in either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, rivals

The Citroen C3 Aircross starts from Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the You variant and goes up to Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater Turbo Max dual-tone variant with automatic transmission.

In India, the C3 Aircross competes with models like the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and more.

