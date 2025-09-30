ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen C3 Aircross Scores 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The Bharat NCAP conducted the safety rating tests on the C3 Aircross in July 2025. ( Image Credit: Citroen )

Hyderabad: The Bharat NCAP has officially released the crash test results for the Citroen C3 Aircross. It is the first car from the French automaker to score a full 5-star safety rating in the crash test. The C3 Aircross secured 27.05 points out of 32 in the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) crash tests and 40 out of 49 points in the Child Occupant Protection (COP) tests.

The Bharat NCAP conducted the safety rating tests on the C3 Aircross in July 2025. Below are the variants for which the safety ratings are applicable.

Engine Name Engine Type Transmission Variant Seating Configuration 1.2L PureTech 82 Naturally aspirated (NA) Manual You 5 Seater 1.2L PureTech 82 Plus 1.2L PureTech 110 Turbocharged Plus 1.2L PureTech 110 Max 1.2L PureTech 110 Automatic Plus 1.2L PureTech 110 Max

Citroen C3 Aircross: Adult occupant protection

Under the AOP crash tests, the Citroen C3 Aircross scored 11.05 points out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, and 16 points out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test.

The vehicle lost 4.95 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The dummy driver received only a ‘marginal’ level of protection to its chest and pelvic region, while both shinbones received an ‘adequate’ level of protection during the test.

Meanwhile, the co-passenger received an ‘adequate’ level of protection to the chest and a ‘marginal’ level of protection to the pelvic region. Notably, the co-passenger’s shinbones received a ‘good’ level of protection. Overall, both driver and co-passenger dummies received a ‘good’ level of protection during the crash test.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Child occupant protection