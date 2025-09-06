ETV Bharat / technology

Citroen Basalt X Launched In India With Multiple Engine Options, Variants: Price, Features, Specifications

The Basalt X comes in three engine options: a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbo petrol engine, and a turbo petrol engine with automatic transmission.

The French automaker plans to expand its dealership network from 88 to 150 soon. (Image Credit: Citroen)
Hyderabad: Citroen has expanded its coupe SUV lineup by introducing the Citroen Basalt X in India. The new vehicle is based on the top-spec Max trim of the standard Citroen Basalt. It comes with a load of additional safety features such as a 360-degree camera, cruise control, ESP, and more. It also features subtle styling enhancements. The Basalt X coupe SUV is available with multiple engine options and variants. Citroen has also announced its plans to expand its dealership network from 88 to 150 soon.

Citroen Basalt X: Prices, availability

The Citroen Basalt X starts from Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the You variant. The Plus variant is available in two engine options: a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbocharged petrol engine, priced at Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10.82 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Meanwhile, the top-spec Max+ variant of the Basalt X, which comes in a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, costs Rs 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission option and Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission option.

Interested customers can book the new vehicle via Citroen's official website or by visiting the company's nearest dealership.

Citroen Basalt X: What’s new?

The newly launched coupe SUV remains the same as the standard Basalt model but comes with a new X emblem on the outside. It has a new dashboard layout that looks clean and clutter-free. The top-variant Max+ features a new dual-tone theme finished in beige and black shades with new and premium materials.

The French automaker introduces Cara, a new in-car assistant feature, which is claimed to be capable of having conversations via voice command and can also solve complex tasks related to navigation, service history, route selection, point of interest, and more.

The new in-car assistant Cara. (Image Credit: Citroen)

It comes with convenience features such as cruise control, an engine start/stop button, a leatherette finish on the dashboard, an optional 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 7-inch colour TFT digital display, wireless charging support, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety, the Citroen Basalt X includes six airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill hold assist, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.

Citroen Basalt X: Specifications

The Citroen Basalt X comes in three engine options:

The 1.2L Puretech 82 naturally aspirated petrol engine produces a peak power output of 80.87 bhp at 5,750 rpm and a peak torque of 115 Nm at 3,750 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and claims a fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl.

The 1.2L Puretech 110 turbo petrol engine generates a power output of 108.49 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 190 Nm at 1,750 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission and claims a fuel efficiency of 19.5 kmpl.

The 1.2L Puretech 110 turbo petrol engine with 108.49 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 205 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. It is mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission and claims a fuel efficiency of 18.7 kmpl.

