Citroen Basalt X Launched In India With Multiple Engine Options, Variants: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Citroen has expanded its coupe SUV lineup by introducing the Citroen Basalt X in India. The new vehicle is based on the top-spec Max trim of the standard Citroen Basalt. It comes with a load of additional safety features such as a 360-degree camera, cruise control, ESP, and more. It also features subtle styling enhancements. The Basalt X coupe SUV is available with multiple engine options and variants. Citroen has also announced its plans to expand its dealership network from 88 to 150 soon.

Citroen Basalt X: Prices, availability

The Citroen Basalt X starts from Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the You variant. The Plus variant is available in two engine options: a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbocharged petrol engine, priced at Rs 9.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 10.82 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Meanwhile, the top-spec Max+ variant of the Basalt X, which comes in a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, costs Rs 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission option and Rs 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic transmission option.

Interested customers can book the new vehicle via Citroen's official website or by visiting the company's nearest dealership.

Citroen Basalt X: What’s new?

The newly launched coupe SUV remains the same as the standard Basalt model but comes with a new X emblem on the outside. It has a new dashboard layout that looks clean and clutter-free. The top-variant Max+ features a new dual-tone theme finished in beige and black shades with new and premium materials.