Cigarette Butts Help Make More Durable Asphalt For Stronger Roads, Finds New Study

Hyderabad: Roads built with plastic-infused bitumen, also known as Plastic roads, are a fine example of how we can make infrastructure stronger while addressing the waste problem. In a similar development, researchers have suggested the use of cigarette butts to make more resistant asphalt.

Since the introduction of filter cigarettes, cigarette butts have become one of the most prevalent forms of litter. It is estimated that around 9 trillion will be discarded annually by 2025, posing a significant environmental threat as much of this waste is improperly disposed of in natural environments, such as beaches, forests, and waterways, where it degrades extremely slowly.

Additionally, the rise of low-nicotine e-cigarettes—especially among youth aged 14 to 30—has further fueled waste production, aggravating the issue and contributing to the growing pollution of ecosystems.

The study was a collaborative project between the University of Granada (UGR) and the University of Bologna (Italy) (Image Credits: UGR)

A collaborative research project between the University of Granada (UGR) and the University of Bologna (Italy), co-funded by the Chinese government, proposes an alternative for recycling cigarette butts as an additive in road construction. They carried out the design and evaluation of the resistance of asphalt made from pellets of this waste, and demonstrated its ability to improve the crack resistance of road pavements.

The Department of Civil, Chemical, Environmental and Materials Engineering at the University of Bologna designed and manufactured different types of pellets from cigarette butts. Discarding the end of the cigarette butt (composed of organic ash), they crushed and mixed the rest—almost all of the weight, consisting of cellulose fibres and PLA plastic—with a Fischer-Tropsch-type wax, acting as a binder. It was then subjected to a process of pressing, heating, and cold cutting to produce the pellets.

Researchers testing the strength of asphalt (Image Credits: UGR)

The Building Engineering Laboratory at the University of Granada (LabIC.UGR) was responsible for evaluating the resistance of asphalt, which was manufactured with as much as 40 per cent of its weight coming from recycled material such as deteriorated roads and pellets from electronic cigarette butts.

In asphalt production, recycled cigarette butt components—such as cellulose, plastic fibres, and wax—enhanced the material's strength, flexibility, and durability, the research claimed. The wax altered bitumen viscosity and lowered the required mixing temperature, reducing energy usage and emissions. LabIC.UGR tests reveal that these recycled pellets improve asphalt’s resistance to cracking under traffic and thermal stress.