Cholesterol's Quantum Makeover: Indian Scientists Turn 'Problem Molecule' Into Building Block For Future Electronics
Amit Kumar Mondal said Cholesterol, typically linked to heart disease, can now help control electron spin in next-generation, energy-efficient spintronic devices.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Cholesterol, a molecule commonly feared for its link to heart disease, is now at the heart of cutting-edge research that could redefine the future of electronics. Scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have discovered an unexpected new use for cholesterol, identified as a base for developing next-generation spintronic devices, which can help develop greener, quicker, and more energy-efficient technologies.
Spintronics, essentially spin electronics, takes advantage of a quantum property of electrons known as “spin” (a small compass pointing either “up” or “down”). The only difference is that spintronic devices use the property of an electron in both charge and spin rather than the flow of charge in ordinary electronics. There are tremendous possibilities for improvement and efficiency with such devices.
In their recent finding, a team led by Amit Kumar Mondal showed that cholesterol-based nanomaterials can be used to serve as precise filters that function to control electron spin. Their research, published in Chemistry of Materials, demonstrated a method for combining cholesterol’s unique chiral (handed) structure with simple metal ions to produce the ability to adjust spin orientation with significant control.
Cholesterol: From the villain to the visionary
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Amit Kumar Mondal acknowledged the disbelief that cholesterol—commonly associated with clogged arteries—might one day play a crucial role in advancing quantum technologies. “Yes, it seems unexpected at first,” he said. “Cholesterol in our bodies and cholesterol used in laboratories serve quite distinct purposes. Cholesterol is used as a building block in our work due to its naturally chiral (handed) nature. This feature makes it ideal for producing small, well-organised nanomaterials that can interact with electrons in unique ways. So, what is commonly regarded as a ‘problem molecule’ in health becomes a solution to advanced materials science.”
Chirality, the property of having a non-superimposable mirror image, is essential here. Just as our left and right hands cannot be perfectly superimposed, molecules with chirality interact differently with electrons. Cholesterol’s inherent chirality and structural flexibility make it ideally suited for constructing molecular architectures that act as spin filters—selectively blocking electrons with certain spin orientations while allowing others to pass through.
How cholesterol controls electron spin
Mondal described the principle simply, "Think about electrons as spinning tops that can be spinning 'down' or 'up.' The problem is that most modern electronic devices don't think at all about spin but rather focus on electron flow instead. Cholesterol’s solution is its unique chiral structure, which acts as a filter, allowing one form of spin to enter through the structure while restricting another. This is extremely useful because spin is a secondary way of passing information as well as adding a new channel to electricity."
This tunability is an exciting step forward. Instead of having to worry about complicated magnetic materials or the expense of manufacturing them, making the cholesterol-based spintronic materials may lend itself very well to neat and potentially lower-cost designs.
Why spintronics matters for everyday technology
While “quantum spin” may sound abstract, its applications could touch billions of lives. “Spintronics provides quicker and more durable memory devices, hard drives, and sensors,” Mondal said. “In the future, it may also lead to new types of devices that consume less energy and store more data. Everyday devices such as cellphones, laptops, and even medical diagnostic instruments may become faster and more efficient.”
Traditional silicon-based electronics generate significant heat and consume large amounts of energy. Spintronics, by contrast, uses electron spin as an information carrier, reducing energy loss and boosting durability. “Devices using spintronics waste less energy because they use electron spin instead of merely charge,” Mondal added. “This implies that the batteries of computers and mobile phones may last longer, extending the devices' lifespan while using less energy. As a result, the technology is also more eco-friendly.”
Timeline: From lab to market
The road from scientific discovery to consumer devices, however, is long. “Such breakthroughs typically take 10 to 15 years to move from the lab to consumer goods,” Mondal cautioned. “We are currently in the basic research phase. However, we anticipate that progress might be accelerated given the global push for energy-efficient devices, particularly with industry support.”
This means that cholesterol-based spintronics may not appear in smartphones or laptops tomorrow, but the groundwork is being laid for their arrival within the next decade.
A step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat in quantum tech
For India, this research is not just about scientific curiosity; it also has strategic significance. “Yes, that is one of the motivations behind our work,” Mondal noted when asked whether the discovery could reduce India’s dependence on imported advanced technologies.
“We may lessen our reliance on foreign technologies by creating new materials domestically in India. India could build its own spintronic devices and establish a degree of independence in advanced electronics, provided it invests the resources needed to extend this research," Mondal added.
In a global contest to catch up with quantum technologies, India's advances using bio-material as spintronic materials might be exploited through their own unique value-added innovation.
Demystifying quantum spin
Quantum concepts are notoriously difficult to explain to non-specialists. Mondal offered a simple analogy, “Consider a highway toll gate that only allows red vehicles to pass and blocks blue vehicles. Similarly, cholesterol-based materials filter based on the ‘spin direction’ of electrons rather than colour. This is how we control the quantum flow of information.”
This visualisation helps illustrate how spin filtering can act as a gatekeeper for electron behaviour, critical for building future quantum circuits and memory devices.
Safe and lab-made
Given cholesterol's unhealthy reputation, many may wonder whether the material used in labs poses risks. Mondal clarified, “This cholesterol is a safe, chemically altered lab product. It is unrelated to the health effects of dietary cholesterol. The molecule is entirely manufactured and safe to handle in a scientific lab; we simply use its distinct shape and structure.”
Opportunities for India’s young scientists
A breakthrough of this kind also opens new doors for India’s next generation of researchers. “Young scientists are the backbone of this research. Most of the experimental work is carried out by PhD students,” Mondal said. “As India invests more in nanoscience and quantum technologies, numerous opportunities will arise for students in academia, industry, and even start-ups focusing on advanced electronics.”
This could encourage more Indian students to pursue careers in nanotechnology, materials science, and quantum research, areas often dominated by global players, he added. For Mondal, the excitement lies in both the scientific novelty and its future societal impact.
“As a scientist, I am most eager to demonstrate for the first time that basic metal salt modifications may be used to control electron spin in systems based on cholesterol,” he said. “The possibility that our work will eventually result in more economical, efficient, and environmentally friendly technologies that enhance daily living and establish India as a pioneer in next-generation electronics makes me proud as a citizen.”