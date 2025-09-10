ETV Bharat / technology

Cholesterol's Quantum Makeover: Indian Scientists Turn 'Problem Molecule' Into Building Block For Future Electronics

The study shows that cholesterol-based nanomaterials can be used to serve as precise filters that function to control electron spin ( INST, Mohali )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Cholesterol, a molecule commonly feared for its link to heart disease, is now at the heart of cutting-edge research that could redefine the future of electronics. Scientists at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have discovered an unexpected new use for cholesterol, identified as a base for developing next-generation spintronic devices, which can help develop greener, quicker, and more energy-efficient technologies.

Spintronics, essentially spin electronics, takes advantage of a quantum property of electrons known as “spin” (a small compass pointing either “up” or “down”). The only difference is that spintronic devices use the property of an electron in both charge and spin rather than the flow of charge in ordinary electronics. There are tremendous possibilities for improvement and efficiency with such devices.

In their recent finding, a team led by Amit Kumar Mondal showed that cholesterol-based nanomaterials can be used to serve as precise filters that function to control electron spin. Their research, published in Chemistry of Materials, demonstrated a method for combining cholesterol’s unique chiral (handed) structure with simple metal ions to produce the ability to adjust spin orientation with significant control.

Cholesterol: From the villain to the visionary

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Amit Kumar Mondal acknowledged the disbelief that cholesterol—commonly associated with clogged arteries—might one day play a crucial role in advancing quantum technologies. “Yes, it seems unexpected at first,” he said. “Cholesterol in our bodies and cholesterol used in laboratories serve quite distinct purposes. Cholesterol is used as a building block in our work due to its naturally chiral (handed) nature. This feature makes it ideal for producing small, well-organised nanomaterials that can interact with electrons in unique ways. So, what is commonly regarded as a ‘problem molecule’ in health becomes a solution to advanced materials science.”

Synthetic protocol for m-PMSCC (INST via Chemistry of Materials)

Chirality, the property of having a non-superimposable mirror image, is essential here. Just as our left and right hands cannot be perfectly superimposed, molecules with chirality interact differently with electrons. Cholesterol’s inherent chirality and structural flexibility make it ideally suited for constructing molecular architectures that act as spin filters—selectively blocking electrons with certain spin orientations while allowing others to pass through.

How cholesterol controls electron spin

Mondal described the principle simply, "Think about electrons as spinning tops that can be spinning 'down' or 'up.' The problem is that most modern electronic devices don't think at all about spin but rather focus on electron flow instead. Cholesterol’s solution is its unique chiral structure, which acts as a filter, allowing one form of spin to enter through the structure while restricting another. This is extremely useful because spin is a secondary way of passing information as well as adding a new channel to electricity."

This tunability is an exciting step forward. Instead of having to worry about complicated magnetic materials or the expense of manufacturing them, making the cholesterol-based spintronic materials may lend itself very well to neat and potentially lower-cost designs.

Why spintronics matters for everyday technology

While “quantum spin” may sound abstract, its applications could touch billions of lives. “Spintronics provides quicker and more durable memory devices, hard drives, and sensors,” Mondal said. “In the future, it may also lead to new types of devices that consume less energy and store more data. Everyday devices such as cellphones, laptops, and even medical diagnostic instruments may become faster and more efficient.”

Traditional silicon-based electronics generate significant heat and consume large amounts of energy. Spintronics, by contrast, uses electron spin as an information carrier, reducing energy loss and boosting durability. “Devices using spintronics waste less energy because they use electron spin instead of merely charge,” Mondal added. “This implies that the batteries of computers and mobile phones may last longer, extending the devices' lifespan while using less energy. As a result, the technology is also more eco-friendly.”