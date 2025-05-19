China And Russia Plan To Create A Nuclear Power Plant On Moon By 2035

Hyderabad: Space Agencies of major global power countries, China and Russia, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), as they are planning to build an automated power station on the Moon by 2035. The MoC was signed this week between Russia’s space agency Roscosmos and China's space agency CNSA (China National Space Administration) for the project. It will be a part of the proposed International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) lunar base, which will provide energy for long-term lunar exploration and scientific research.

The ILRS lunar base is considered to be the rival of the US-led Artemis program, which plans to create an orbital lunar space station named “Gateway” from 2027. Meanwhile, the Artemis project involves NASA and the space agencies from 55 other countries, which include the European Space Agency (ESA) member states as well.

ILRS Lunar Base

The ILRS lunar base aims to establish a scientific research base on the Moon, which will be located within 100 km or 62 miles of the lunar south pole. The base will include long-term autonomous operations and short-term human missions. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, in a statement, said that the power station will fuel the fundamental space research and test technologies for long-term uncrewed operations for the ILRS with the possibility of sustainability for human life on the Moon.

Countries such as Pakistan, Venezuela, Belarus, Azerbaijan, South Africa, Egypt, Nicaragua, Thailand, Serbia, Senegal, and Kazakhstan are involved in the ILRS lunar base project. The project was first announced in 2017.

Last year, Wu Weiren, Chief Designer of China’s lunar exploration program, mentioned that the country will also invite 50 countries, 500 international scientific research institutions, and 5,000 overseas researchers to be a part of the ILRS lunar base, conducted as part of the 555 project. While the lunar base will be the centre of the scientific research, valuable natural resources on the Moon, such as metal oxides, regolith (lunar soil), rare Earth metals, and significant amounts of helium-3, which is a potential fuel for nuclear fusion power, provide an exciting prospect for space exploration.

Chinese Leads in Space Exploration

The establishment of the ILRS lunar base is a move by China to become a leader in space exploration and scientific research. The Chang’e-8 space mission, a planned robotic space mission, will be the first attempt by China at landing an astronaut on the lunar surface. Moreover, the Xi Jinping-led country has been landing unmanned rovers on the Moon since 2013, and Chinese scientists have led missions that have mapped the lunar surface, including the “dark side of the Moon”— the lunar hemisphere that always faces away from the Earth. Moreover, in June 2024, China became the first nation to successfully collect rocks from this hemisphere.

